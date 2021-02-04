GeoComm Announces Changes to Customer Success Team Focused on Improving Customer Experience

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com. St. Cloud, MN, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, today announced the promotion of Jodi Wroblewski, PMP to Director of Customer Success and Implementation. As GeoComm’s Implementation Manager for the last year, Wroblewski has demonstrated excellent leadership aimed at improving our customer’s experience.Improvements recognized under her leadership include:- Streamlining the delivery of services- Supporting our customer implementations- Development of a high performing teamIn her new role, Wroblewski will be responsible for leading GeoComm’s Customer Success program as we roll out more subscription-based, cloud-native offerings. Wroblewski joined GeoComm in February 2019 as an Agile Product Owner and quickly moved into the Implementation Manager role that she’s held for the last year. Prior to GeoComm, she was the Director of Client Implementation and Professional Services at Netgain Technologies a cloud IT provider delivering cloud hosting and managed services to the healthcare and financial industries nationwide. Wroblewski holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies from Augsburg University and a PMP certification.“Customer success is a key element of our strategy as we move to a cloud-native environment and offer subscription-based solutions. Jodi will play a pivotal role in ensuring our customers success in meeting their goals,” said Vice President of Client Services Todd Pieper.Joining Wroblewski in delivering Customer Success is Tuan Le, Customer Success Project Coordinator. Throughout his last 8 plus years at GeoComm, Le, a NENA certified ENP, has held multiple customer focused roles spanning the GIS, Sales, and most recently Project Management teams. As part of Customer Success Team, Le will focus on building the foundation for GeoComm’s customer success program.“A customer is the beating heart of any business. Without a healthy and happy beating heart, business is nonexistent. Tuan’s dedication to taking care and nurturing our customers, the heart of our business, is evident across every project he works on,” said Wroblewski. “We’re excited for Tuan to partner with our customers in this new role to ensure they achieve maximum success when utilizing our solutions within their organizations.”About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com. Contact Information GeoComm

