Press Releases Maple Leaf Farms Press Release

Receive press releases from Maple Leaf Farms: By Email RSS Feeds: Maple Leaf Farms Invites Consumers on Culinary Adventure with Duck Dishes from Around the World

Social media campaign explores unique flavors of duck dishes from across the globe.

Leesburg, IN, February 04, 2021 --(



“We recognize that travel not only allows people to experience different landscapes and landmarks, but it also helps them discover different flavors and cuisines,” said Maple Leaf Farms Marketing Manager Olivia Tucker. “Those who are longing for these unique experiences can join us in exploring delicious dishes from Europe, Asia, South America and beyond - all from the comfort of their own kitchen.”



As Maple Leaf Farms explores duck, it will highlight several traditional meals like Duck a l'Orange and introduce more unique dishes like Arroz con Pato, Duck Poutine, Duck Shakshuka and more. The campaign will begin with exploring several Asian dishes including Peking Duck, Duck Potstickers and Duck Baos through Chinese New Year.



“Duck Baos are a new product from Maple Leaf Farms that feature a traditional soft, dumpling stuffed with roasted duck, green onions and hoisin sauce,” said Tucker. “The Baos are a bite-sized spin on Peking duck, so they are perfect for any Dim Sum meal or Chinese New Year’s celebration.”



Maple Leaf Farms Duck Baos are easy to prepare and can be steamed and served in minutes. Consumers can purchase the Duck Baos on the company’s online store at shopmapleleaffarms.com. The Baos are also available to restaurant operators through distributors.



Throughout the #ExploreDuck campaign, Maple Leaf Farms will be featuring cuisine from a different region of the world every few weeks on the company’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Consumers can also sign up on the Maple Leaf Farms website to receive the company’s newsletter with recipes from around the world.



About Maple Leaf Farms:

Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is America’s leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and foodservice markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth generation, family-owned company. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or visit www.mapleleaffarms.com. Leesburg, IN, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Maple Leaf Farms is inviting consumers to take their taste buds on a culinary adventure around the world with its new social media campaign #ExploreDuck. In the coming weeks, the company’s social media content will feature recipes and cooking techniques for popular duck dishes from different cultures around the globe.“We recognize that travel not only allows people to experience different landscapes and landmarks, but it also helps them discover different flavors and cuisines,” said Maple Leaf Farms Marketing Manager Olivia Tucker. “Those who are longing for these unique experiences can join us in exploring delicious dishes from Europe, Asia, South America and beyond - all from the comfort of their own kitchen.”As Maple Leaf Farms explores duck, it will highlight several traditional meals like Duck a l'Orange and introduce more unique dishes like Arroz con Pato, Duck Poutine, Duck Shakshuka and more. The campaign will begin with exploring several Asian dishes including Peking Duck, Duck Potstickers and Duck Baos through Chinese New Year.“Duck Baos are a new product from Maple Leaf Farms that feature a traditional soft, dumpling stuffed with roasted duck, green onions and hoisin sauce,” said Tucker. “The Baos are a bite-sized spin on Peking duck, so they are perfect for any Dim Sum meal or Chinese New Year’s celebration.”Maple Leaf Farms Duck Baos are easy to prepare and can be steamed and served in minutes. Consumers can purchase the Duck Baos on the company’s online store at shopmapleleaffarms.com. The Baos are also available to restaurant operators through distributors.Throughout the #ExploreDuck campaign, Maple Leaf Farms will be featuring cuisine from a different region of the world every few weeks on the company’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Consumers can also sign up on the Maple Leaf Farms website to receive the company’s newsletter with recipes from around the world.About Maple Leaf Farms:Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is America’s leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and foodservice markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth generation, family-owned company. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or visit www.mapleleaffarms.com. Contact Information Maple Leaf Farms

Olivia Tucker

574-527-3982



mapleleaffarms.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Maple Leaf Farms