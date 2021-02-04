LiceDoctors Expands Treatment Service Around Ann Arbor

Press Releases LiceDoctors Press Release

LiceDoctors is pleased to announce that it has expanded its in-home treatment service in Michigan around the Ann Arbor area. "Families want privacy and safety, especially during COVID," reports owner Karen Sokoloff

The treatment service will now include homes in the Ann Arbor area including Canton, Dearborn Heights, Farmington, Garden City, Inkster, Livonia, Novi, Romulus, South Lyon, Wayne, Westland, Wixom and Taylor.



LiceDoctors has an unmatched track record having successfully treated over 500,000 clients. LiceDoctors is the only area lice treatment service with a board-certified medical doctor on staff. Dr. Stephen Beck's lice treatment plan corresponds to the life cycle of the louse to ensure that all aspects of the life cycle of lice are treated. LiceDoctors fully guarantees that the treatment plan works to eliminate all lice and eggs and the treatment is chemical-free.



LiceDoctors owner, Karen Sokoloff, states that while LiceDoctors has the stability and heritage associated with a nationwide company, operating in 47 sates across the nation LiceDoctors makes it a priority to provide customized, personal service for each family it treats. "Clients tell us that they love that we come to their homes, especially during COVID times. They do not want to bring their kids to a public salon for lice treatment. There is also the convenience associated with someone coming to you as well as the flexibility for a each child who can return to his or her activities rather than having to wait for siblings. In addition families avoid the potential embarrassment of bumping into a classmate or nosy neighbor when walking into the salon."



Ann Arbor, MI, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- LiceDoctors Head Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service, the nation's largest lice in-home lice treatment service, has expanded its in-home service in the Ann Arbor vicinity. The company has been treating clients in the Detroit area for nearly 20 years and the demand for its safe, in-the-home continues to grow. LiceDoctors service has been available to families in the Detroit area in Bloomfield Hills, Grosse Pointe, Huntington Woods, Jackson, Pontiac, Roseville, St. Clair Shores, Troy, and others in the area.The treatment service will now include homes in the Ann Arbor area including Canton, Dearborn Heights, Farmington, Garden City, Inkster, Livonia, Novi, Romulus, South Lyon, Wayne, Westland, Wixom and Taylor.LiceDoctors has an unmatched track record having successfully treated over 500,000 clients. LiceDoctors is the only area lice treatment service with a board-certified medical doctor on staff. Dr. Stephen Beck's lice treatment plan corresponds to the life cycle of the louse to ensure that all aspects of the life cycle of lice are treated. LiceDoctors fully guarantees that the treatment plan works to eliminate all lice and eggs and the treatment is chemical-free.LiceDoctors owner, Karen Sokoloff, states that while LiceDoctors has the stability and heritage associated with a nationwide company, operating in 47 sates across the nation LiceDoctors makes it a priority to provide customized, personal service for each family it treats. "Clients tell us that they love that we come to their homes, especially during COVID times. They do not want to bring their kids to a public salon for lice treatment. There is also the convenience associated with someone coming to you as well as the flexibility for a each child who can return to his or her activities rather than having to wait for siblings. In addition families avoid the potential embarrassment of bumping into a classmate or nosy neighbor when walking into the salon.""We are already busy in the Ann Arbor area as families need help with this problem," Sokoloff reports. LiceDoctors can be contacted by phone at 248-633-8827 or on the web at https://www.licedoctors.com/locations/ann-arbor-and-detroit. LiceDoctors is available every 365 days a year, day and evening, to make lice treatment as convenient as possible.

Wendy Beck

800-224-2537



www.licedoctors.com



