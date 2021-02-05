Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LiceDoctors Press Release

Receive press releases from LiceDoctors: By Email RSS Feeds: Boston Families See Surge in Incidence of Super Lice

LiceDoctors Lice Treatment Service reports that it is seeing a spike in the incidence of resistant head lice, called "super lice" in Boston and environs. According to owner, Karen Sokoloff, "this is surprising given that children are in less contact with each other during COVID times."

Boston, MA, February 05, 2021 --



According to LiceDoctors owner, Karen Sokoloff, "This is unexpected for families whose kids have stayed closer to home and have been in less contact with other children. LiceDoctors Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service reports that it has received above average number of calls from worried parents in the metro Boston area looking for help for head lice which have resisted traditional chemical treatments; these extremely hearty lice are called 'super lice'."



According LiceDoctors owner, Karen Sokoloff, "The incidence usually starts with a a few kids who play with others and they don't even realize that one of them has head lice. We are surprised at the number of calls we have been getting in Boston and suburbs like Newton, Hingham, Andover, Cambridge, Brookline, and many others since so many kids are at home."



Kara L., a parent with two elementary school children, is one such example. "I thought my kids were safe from lice now since they are home much of the time. We fought it a few years ago and it was impossible. This time, I called LiceDoctors and they got rid of the problem without having it recur."



Sokoloff advises that parents check their children on a weekly basis using a bright lamp. "You want to catch it early if possible as it is easier to get rid of then You are looking for eggs the size of a sesame seed or smaller. They will appear brown against a white background. If you can't remove them all, call a professional who knows what to look for and guarantees the service works."



LiceDoctors has been treating families with head lice for 20 years and has tackled and cured infestations in over 500,000 children and adults. Technicians make house calls and use all-natural treatments under the guidance of Dr. Stephen Beck, their on-staff medical doctor.



Wendy Beck

800-224-2537



www.licedoctors.com



