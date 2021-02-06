David Straub, Director of Business Development, Delaware Trust, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Practical Guide in Section 363 Sale Process Live Webcast



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced that David Straub, director of business development, Delaware Trust, will speak at its webcast "A Practical Guide in Section 363 Sale Process: Key Considerations to Mitigate Exposure to Risks" on Feb. 18, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. Delaware Trust is a wholly owned subsidiary of CSC and a fully regulated institution.

About David Straub



David Straub is the director of business development for CSC® Global Financial Markets (GFM). He is responsible for the growth of new business across GFM business areas, including corporate trust and agency, independent director, SPE management and default administration. His primary market focuses include mergers and acquisitions, structured finance, FinTech, real estate and restructuring and bankruptcy.



David is a member of the Philadelphia chapter of the Association of Corporate Growth, where he has served on the organization’s steering committee. He is also a board member of several privately held companies, as well as Paoli Presbyterian Church. He holds an MBA from the University of Delaware and is also a certified public accountant, certified cash manager, and certified information systems auditor.



About Delaware Trust



Delaware Trust, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is a leading provider of corporate trust and agency services. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of CSC and a fully regulated institution. Delaware Trust is a boutique provider that supports alternative asset managers, capital markets participants, merger and acquisition professionals, corporate and institutional borrowers and debt issuers, restructuring professionals, as well as lenders and bond holders.



Abstract



Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code is a significant tool for distressed companies seeking to sell their assets. It also provides potential buyers with the chance to purchase assets at a bargain price and free of liens through the bankruptcy process. However, though the Section 363 sale process provides several opportunities to both debtor and creditor, the risks associated with acquiring a distressed business should always be underscored.



The unexpected disruptions in the bankruptcy asset sale landscape brought by the COVID-19 pandemic have also created myriad challenges. Thus, businesses and practitioners should have an in-depth knowledge of the sale process and ensure careful planning to avoid drawbacks.



In this live webcast, bankruptcy experts Ryan Sullivan (Curran Antonelli) and David Straub (Delaware Trust) will provide a comprehensive discussion of the Section 363 sale process. Among the topics to be reviewed are common risk issues and practical strategies to successfully acquire assets, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.



Key issues include:



An overview of Section 363

The bankruptcy sale process

Pros and cons

COVID-19 implications

Risk mitigation techniques

Best practices



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a range of industries.



