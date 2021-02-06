Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Where2Next? Travel, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Where2Next? Travel, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Local Travel Professional Karan Morrow Kicks Off Assuage International Inaugural IGTV Travel Talk Series

Atlanta, GA, February 06, 2021 --(



Morrow has worked as a travel advisor for thirteen (13) years, specializing in private, custom luxury individual and small group travel. Morrow is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), Travel Professionals of Color (TPOC) and the Association of Black Travel Professionals (ABTP). Morrow holds certifications as a Scootaround Certified Blue Star Advisor and Special Needs Group Accessible Travel Advocate™. Morrow’s clients have been on travel experiences from the California wineries to the St. Petersburg Winter Palace and many places in between.



“Being able to speak to a global audience about how the travel industry is changing and pivoting from my frame of reference as an experienced travel professional was a wonderful privilege,” said Morrow. “My overall goal was to let travelers know that their best time investment when planning their travel, whether now or in the future, is to use a professional travel advisor. We have the knowledge, expertise and advocacy in place to assist travelers, and are savers of their valuable time and travel spend.”



To book a vacation, contact Morrow at 470-480-9007 or info@where2nexttravel.co. For more information about Assuage International’s seat cover products, email hello@assuagetravel.com.



About Assuage International



"We are a part of the generation that’s fully realized a business not only can do good, but that it should. We believe in being conscious of our impact on the environment and our communities." -Amelia, Co-Founder



It’s always been Assuage’s goal to help people regain the comfort and excitement once associated with travel, but wanted to make sure it was done in a way that didn’t contribute to landfills or degrade the environment.



For the frequent users, this meant creating a seat protector that’s durable, standing up to regular use and washes while maintaining its coziness and shape. Treat it with care and it will protect you through countless journeys.



For other users, Assuage designed their recyclable seat protector, affordable enough for a last-minute purchase or an infrequent traveler. This seat protector is 100% recyclable, and made from a comfortable, soft material that will still make a trip more relaxed.



Assuage International’s origin story can be found at https://www.assuagetravel.com/pages/our-story.



Assuage International is located at 56 Blue Sky Trail, Waterdown, Ontario, Canada, L8B. For more information, visit https://www.assuagetravel.com/ or email hello@assuagetravel.com.



Assuage Media Contact:



Cher Murphy

Assuage International

Ph: 571-263-2128

Karan Morrow

470-480-9007



https://www.where2nexttravel.co



