The FFI, Estonian Defence Forces and the Netherlands Army to Present the Latest Updates on UGVs at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2021

SMi Group Reports: Senior military speakers will cover the theme of dominating the battlefield with unmanned ground vehicles at the virtual event this April.

London, United Kingdom, February 07, 2021 --(



One such development has been the development of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and the idea of one day, placing the soldier out of harm's way. These vehicles are being used for logistics and support by several international militaries and will one day become a key tool for conducting warfare. *



With this in mind, SMi Group’s Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference taking place virtually on 12th and 13th April 2021, will explore how different nations are 'Dominating the battlefield with Unmanned Ground Vehicles' with exclusive briefings from the FFI (Norwegian Defence Research Establishment), Estonian Defence Forces and the Netherlands Army.



For those interested in attending the event, it is £299 for military and government personnel and just £999 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr4.



The presentations include:



• "Unmanned Ground Vehicles Research for Norwegian Defence" Dr Kim Mathiassen, Senior Researcher, FFI (Norwegian Defence Research Establishment)



• "Rising to the Eastward Threat of Adversary RAS Systems – The Estonian Strategy to RAS Development" Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Senior Staff Officer, Autonomy-Theme mentor, Estonian Defence Forces



• "Exploiting Automated Fighting Capabilities in Hostile Environment" Lieutenant Colonel Martijn Hädicke, Commander RAS Innovation Program, Netherlands Army



The two-day meeting will also host presentations from Australia, Israel, the UK, the U.S., and more, as well as from industry experts including the latest sponsors to sign up to the conference - Rheinmetall Canada and Cognata.



The full agenda can be viewed at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr4.



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

12th - 13th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsors: Cognata, Domo Tactical Communications, FLIR Systems, Idan Drive, Rheinmetall Canada, Rowden Technologies and Safran Group



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



*Source: unmannedsystemstechnology.com



Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr4



