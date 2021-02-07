Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zeigler Auto Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Zeigler Auto Group: By Email RSS Feeds: DealerRater Names Land Rover Jaguar Schaumburg Jaguar Dealer of the Year

DealerRater recently announced its recipients for Dealer of the Year, listing Land Rover Jaguar Schaumburg as its Illinois winner in the Jaguar category for the second year in a row. The Zeigler Auto Group dealership was also recognized with a Consumer Satisfaction Award for the third time, winning in 2021, 2020 and 2016.

Schaumburg, IL, February 07, 2021 --(



“Were overjoyed in winning Dealer Rater’s Dealer of the Year Award. It's a true testament to the quality of our entire team's efforts, professionalism, and their uncanny ability to consistently exceed our customers expectations in all areas of our business. Most importantly I would like to thank all of our customers and DealerRater for this most prestigious award,” said George Katsikas, general manager of Land Rover Jaguar Schaumburg.



DealerRater's Dealer of the Year Award Program recognizes a select number of car dealerships throughout the United States and Canada for outstanding customer satisfaction as expressed through customers' online reviews posted on DealerRater.



The Consumer Satisfaction Award is awarded annually by DealerRater based on the website’s proprietary PowerScore™, a Bayesian algorithm that takes into account the dealership’s star rating, as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the calendar year.



The awards are open to new and used car dealerships in US and Canada with at least 25 new reviews accumulated during the 2020 year. These reviews must have an average rating of a 4 out of 5 stars.



Land Rover Jaguar Schaumburg currently has a 4.6 star rating on DealerRater.com and a 92% recommend rate out of its 691 lifetime reviews.



"Delivering a customer experience that meets shifting shopper expectations - especially in today's stay-at-home economy - is critical to a dealership's success. And we saw overwhelmingly positive consumer reviews on our platform over the past year as dealers transformed into digital-first car sellers," said Jamie Oldershaw, general manager of DealerRater. "Our Dealer of the Year Award winners represent local dealers across North America who strived for excellence in 2020 and leveraged their superior customer experience in the form of reviews as a differentiator to get ahead of the competition."



About Zeigler Automotive Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the nation with 75 franchises and 30 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.



Founded in 1975, the company ranks among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the U.S., and has earned recognition for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Recently, Zeigler Automotive Group has earned its second title on the coveted 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation list, as well as multiple accolades by the same name in Illinois, Chicago and Michigan.



About DealerRater

DealerRater, a Cars.com company, is a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform that empowers dealerships to efficiently grow their brands by accelerating, automating and amplifying positive review generation across digital channels. By offering a product suite that allows qualified dealerships to manage their digital presence and build and maintain their online reputation, DealerRater helps dealers drive new customer connections every day, achieve higher SEO rankings and, ultimately, generate higher-quality leads that close, faster.



Founded in 2002, DealerRater reviews cover 44,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, including a network of more than 5,000 Certified Dealers, that reaches an audience of more than 34 million consumers each month. Schaumburg, IL, February 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Land Rover Jaguar Schaumburg recently won DealerRater’s prestigious Dealer of the Year Award for the State of Illinois in its Jaguar category. The review site also presented the dealer with its third overall Consumer Satisfaction Award, previously winning in 2020 and 2016.“Were overjoyed in winning Dealer Rater’s Dealer of the Year Award. It's a true testament to the quality of our entire team's efforts, professionalism, and their uncanny ability to consistently exceed our customers expectations in all areas of our business. Most importantly I would like to thank all of our customers and DealerRater for this most prestigious award,” said George Katsikas, general manager of Land Rover Jaguar Schaumburg.DealerRater's Dealer of the Year Award Program recognizes a select number of car dealerships throughout the United States and Canada for outstanding customer satisfaction as expressed through customers' online reviews posted on DealerRater.The Consumer Satisfaction Award is awarded annually by DealerRater based on the website’s proprietary PowerScore™, a Bayesian algorithm that takes into account the dealership’s star rating, as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the calendar year.The awards are open to new and used car dealerships in US and Canada with at least 25 new reviews accumulated during the 2020 year. These reviews must have an average rating of a 4 out of 5 stars.Land Rover Jaguar Schaumburg currently has a 4.6 star rating on DealerRater.com and a 92% recommend rate out of its 691 lifetime reviews."Delivering a customer experience that meets shifting shopper expectations - especially in today's stay-at-home economy - is critical to a dealership's success. And we saw overwhelmingly positive consumer reviews on our platform over the past year as dealers transformed into digital-first car sellers," said Jamie Oldershaw, general manager of DealerRater. "Our Dealer of the Year Award winners represent local dealers across North America who strived for excellence in 2020 and leveraged their superior customer experience in the form of reviews as a differentiator to get ahead of the competition."About Zeigler Automotive GroupZeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the nation with 75 franchises and 30 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.Founded in 1975, the company ranks among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the U.S., and has earned recognition for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Recently, Zeigler Automotive Group has earned its second title on the coveted 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation list, as well as multiple accolades by the same name in Illinois, Chicago and Michigan.About DealerRaterDealerRater, a Cars.com company, is a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform that empowers dealerships to efficiently grow their brands by accelerating, automating and amplifying positive review generation across digital channels. By offering a product suite that allows qualified dealerships to manage their digital presence and build and maintain their online reputation, DealerRater helps dealers drive new customer connections every day, achieve higher SEO rankings and, ultimately, generate higher-quality leads that close, faster.Founded in 2002, DealerRater reviews cover 44,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, including a network of more than 5,000 Certified Dealers, that reaches an audience of more than 34 million consumers each month. Contact Information Zeigler Automotive Group

Francis Mariela

407-278-0621



zeigler.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zeigler Auto Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend