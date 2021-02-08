Green Street Technology Solutions Named a Constant Contact Certified Partner

As a Certified Partner, Matthew has demonstrated in-depth knowledge of the Constant Contact online marketing platform and best practices. This ensures program participants and the clients they serve will realize meaningful results from their investments in email and online marketing.





“This partnership with Constant Contact allows us to provide top-rated client engagement solutions to our clients. The yearly certification exam shows our commitment to both our clients and the value we place in the Constant Contact platform. By investing in the training and staying up to date with releases and features of Constant Contact, we can provide the latest and best solutions to our clients,” said Matthew Lewis, owner Green Street Technology Solutions.



Green Street Technology Solutions focuses on the technology side of the business allowing owners and employees to focus on their business. We handle every aspect of the businesses’ technology infrastructure from servers and hardware support and maintenance as well as working with the key people to ensure that the business is using technology as a tool to engage and retain clients.



“The Certification Program ensures customers that our Partners have proven, in-depth knowledge of online marketing and Constant Contact’s offerings,” said Joe Ribaudo, Director of Channel Marketing, Constant Contact. “By earning Certified Partner status, Matthew has demonstrated his commitment to helping clients succeed by taking proactive steps to grow his marketing skillset.”’



About Green Street Technology Solutions



At Green Street Technology Solutions we recognize technology as an asset and allow individuals and small businesses to thrive utilizing the best of technology. With a variety of technology-based solutions, ranging from computer repairs to network maintenance, website development, and more, we are your go-to resource when it comes to getting the most out of your technology.



Green Street Technology Solutions is led by a bunch of tech-geeks who not only know a lot about technology but are also passionate about it. We are always up to date with the ever-changing world of technology, which is why we’re extremely versatile, reliable, and proficient for our clients.



We offer solutions for individuals who are seeking help with computer hardware, software, network, or digital elements as well as solutions for small businesses with less than 75 employees. Green Street Technology Solutions gives local and small businesses the right technology assistance that provides many benefits like troubleshooting technology issues, improving productivity, enhancing technology operations, offering better data and network security, and much more. Small businesses are usually on a budget and can’t afford an in-house technology department, but we offer the more accessible and affordable solution!



About Constant Contact



Constant Contact, an Endurance International Group company and an established leader in online marketing, is built to simplify the complex and confusing task of marketing an idea. Constant Contact’s award-winning team of marketing advisors is there for each customer, every step of the way. Whether it’s creating great-looking email marketing campaigns, building an awesome website with ease, creating a beautiful logo for your brand, running Google Ads to get more website traffic, or finding new customers on social media, we’ve got all the tools, features, and expert guidance you need to help you succeed - all in one place. For more information, visit: www.constantcontact.com.



About Endurance International Group



