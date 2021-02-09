Erika Ervin, Media Personality, Founder of Modern Yinster and Creator of The Pivot Planner, to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Founder of Modern Yinster: Self-care Programs for Women in Leadership and creator of The Pivot Planner, Erika Ervin, to be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 at 12 PM PST. GOLDen Sessions is weekly program inside Impact Speakers Connect, an inclusive group created by doc.PEACE for transformation seekers and high-achievers to make success inevitable.

San Diego, CA, February 09, 2021 --(



On Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 at 12 PM PST Erika will be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE sharing when and how entrepreneurs can strategically decide to pivot in their business



“A Modern Yinster is a woman who knows that in order to have the biggest impact outward, she must be courageous on her journey inward,” says Erika. “If you are ready to ditch the overwhelm and say “Yes” to your Whole self, then you are a Modern Yinster.”



Plus while she's in the GOLDen chair she'll answer these key questions about her GOLDen attributes, because hey, this is GOLDen Sessions.



Who she is --- what makes her GOLD, a Genuine Original, Loving, Dreamer

What she does --- how she shares her GOLDen attributes

and Why she does what she does --- how sharing her GOLD light brings out the GOLD in others.



GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.PEACE to



Connect transformation seekers and high-achievers

Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose

Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams

Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and strategies to make their success inevitable

And much, much more



To learn more about GOLDen Sessions and join this free community of transformation seekers and high-achievers, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocpeace



To connect with featured guest, Erika Ervin, visit @modern.yinster (Instagram) and https://modernyinster.com/



Please contact us at: shineon@docpeaceofmind.com to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.



About doc.PEACE

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.



Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts further leverage their expertise to create an online-based business for time and location freedom.



doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive".

Find and share doc.PEACE’s inspiring and uplifting flows on YouTube and IGTV.

For more information, visit docPEACEofMind.com.



Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



