Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021 to Explore How the Hungarian Defence Forces Are Modernising Their Armoured Vehicles

Budapest, Hungary, February 10, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- SMi Group’s Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe conference will take place as a virtual conference on 17th – 18th May 2021 to explore the latest developments on armoured vehicle capability in the Central & Eastern European region.
Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom2.
Among many other topics, the conference will have a strong focus on modernisation, and will explore how CEE nations are overhauling their legacy equipment to bring their combat vehicles into the 21st century.
For example, Hungary has recently demonstrated their current modernisation efforts through the acquisition of a fleet of Lynx IFV's, a heavily armoured yet agile vehicle which combines survivability, off-road mobility and overall combat effectiveness.
At this year's event, attendees can expect to hear the latest developments and updates from the Hungarian Armed Forces about their acquisition of the Lynx IFV, as well as their plans to further modernise their armoured fleets, with 3 dedicated presentations:
1) “Modernising and Developing Hungarian Armoured Capabilities for Future Operations”
Presented by Lieutenant General Gabor Borondi, Deputy Chief of Defence, Hungarian Defence Forces Command
2) “Generating a Modernised and Interoperable Armoured Force for the Hungarian Army”
Presented by Brigadier General László Sticz, Head of Forces Planning Directorate, Hungarian Defence Forces Command
3) “Diversifying the Hungarian Defence Forces Armoured Capabilities”
Presented by Mr Attila Zsitnyányi, President, The Defence Industry Association of Hungary
As well as Hungary, attendees can expect to hear presentations from the following nations at this year’s event:
· Austria
· Czech Republic
· Germany
· Croatia
· Lithuania
· Spain
· Estonia
· The United Kingdom
· Slovenia
· And more
Learn more about Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe at: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom2.
Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe
17th – 18th May 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Sponsored by John Cockerill
To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk