Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021 to Explore How the Hungarian Defence Forces Are Modernising Their Armoured Vehicles

The Hungarian Defence Forces will be speaking at Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021 to provide updates on the latest developments and their plans to modernise their fleets.

Budapest, Hungary, February 10, 2021 --(



Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom2.



Among many other topics, the conference will have a strong focus on modernisation, and will explore how CEE nations are overhauling their legacy equipment to bring their combat vehicles into the 21st century.



For example, Hungary has recently demonstrated their current modernisation efforts through the acquisition of a fleet of Lynx IFV's, a heavily armoured yet agile vehicle which combines survivability, off-road mobility and overall combat effectiveness.



At this year's event, attendees can expect to hear the latest developments and updates from the Hungarian Armed Forces about their acquisition of the Lynx IFV, as well as their plans to further modernise their armoured fleets, with 3 dedicated presentations:



1) “Modernising and Developing Hungarian Armoured Capabilities for Future Operations”

Presented by Lieutenant General Gabor Borondi, Deputy Chief of Defence, Hungarian Defence Forces Command



2) “Generating a Modernised and Interoperable Armoured Force for the Hungarian Army”

Presented by Brigadier General László Sticz, Head of Forces Planning Directorate, Hungarian Defence Forces Command



3) “Diversifying the Hungarian Defence Forces Armoured Capabilities”

Presented by Mr Attila Zsitnyányi, President, The Defence Industry Association of Hungary



As well as Hungary, attendees can expect to hear presentations from the following nations at this year’s event:



· Austria

· Czech Republic

· Germany

· Croatia

· Lithuania

· Spain

· Estonia

· The United Kingdom

· Slovenia

· And more



Learn more about Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe at: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom2.



Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe

17th – 18th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Sponsored by John Cockerill



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Budapest, Hungary, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe conference will take place as a virtual conference on 17th – 18th May 2021 to explore the latest developments on armoured vehicle capability in the Central & Eastern European region.Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom2.Among many other topics, the conference will have a strong focus on modernisation, and will explore how CEE nations are overhauling their legacy equipment to bring their combat vehicles into the 21st century.For example, Hungary has recently demonstrated their current modernisation efforts through the acquisition of a fleet of Lynx IFV's, a heavily armoured yet agile vehicle which combines survivability, off-road mobility and overall combat effectiveness.At this year's event, attendees can expect to hear the latest developments and updates from the Hungarian Armed Forces about their acquisition of the Lynx IFV, as well as their plans to further modernise their armoured fleets, with 3 dedicated presentations:1) “Modernising and Developing Hungarian Armoured Capabilities for Future Operations”Presented by Lieutenant General Gabor Borondi, Deputy Chief of Defence, Hungarian Defence Forces Command2) “Generating a Modernised and Interoperable Armoured Force for the Hungarian Army”Presented by Brigadier General László Sticz, Head of Forces Planning Directorate, Hungarian Defence Forces Command3) “Diversifying the Hungarian Defence Forces Armoured Capabilities”Presented by Mr Attila Zsitnyányi, President, The Defence Industry Association of HungaryAs well as Hungary, attendees can expect to hear presentations from the following nations at this year’s event:· Austria· Czech Republic· Germany· Croatia· Lithuania· Spain· Estonia· The United Kingdom· Slovenia· And moreLearn more about Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe at: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom2.Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe17th – 18th May 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by John CockerillTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group