Equine and Pet Industry PR/Marketing Package Specials from Horse in a Kilt Media

Start-up friendly to VIP brand building marketing packages available on discount for the month of February. Included content strategy, creative content writing services and a myriad of extras.

Don't sit on the fence; Contact Horse in a Kilt Media today through their website at https://www.HorseinaKiltMedia.com Stamford, NY, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Visionary multi-media publishing company, Horse in a Kilt Media, is pleased to offer a special "Valentine's" month package deal discount price to any equine/equestrian or pet business.Known for their canny creative talents producing content for blogs, press releases, e-blasts and newsletters that engage the rider to read and lead the pet owner on a tail-wagging trip to your website sales funnel. the company produces individualized content strategy as part of the marketing package."We're not your usual PR/Marketing company," states publisher, Paul Alvin-Smith. "Horse in a Kilt Media brings fresh, unique content with flexible distribution and design. Our proven creative talents and wordsmith wizardry skills garner results building brands and bringing down the customer acquisition costs."Don't sit on the fence; Contact Horse in a Kilt Media today through their website at https://www.HorseinaKiltMedia.com Contact Information Horse in a Kilt Media Inc.

Nikki Alvin-Smith

607-434-4470



www.horseinakiltmedia.com



