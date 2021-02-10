Texas Trees Foundation and Pioneer Natural Resources Partner for Local Tree Recovery Planting Event in Crown Park

Press Releases Texas Trees Foundation Press Release

Dallas tree planting will result in 50 storm recovery trees.

Dallas, TX, February 10, 2021 --(



The trees planted by volunteers recruited by the City of Dallas will combat Dallas’ urban heat island, contribute to its overall tree canopy, and provide healthy, safe and green outdoor spaces for generations to come.



"Pioneer is honored to partner with Texas Trees and the City of Dallas to help restore and beautify Crown Park,” said Dave Holland, Pioneer Natural Resources Sr. Director of Environment & Sustainable Development. “This tree planting is a perfect exemplification of Pioneer's commitment to our sustainability program, Stewardship 365. Pioneer actively promotes environmental stewardship through employee engagement activities, as well as training and communication campaigns to educate, empower and encourage employees to continue improving their environmental focus – and doing the right thing – each and every day."



North Texas residents are encouraged to register to volunteer at the event by visiting Dallas Parks and Recreation’s website. Volunteers must wear a mask at all times during the planting and follow recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines.



Together with the City of Dallas and its dedicated partners, the Texas Trees Foundation is leading the replacement of trees that were lost during the severe weather at city parks from past years.



Over 700 mature trees were lost at city parks and it will take approximately 5,200 new trees to replace the ones that were lost during severe weather.



“Texas Trees Foundation is proud to be working alongside Pioneer Natural Resources to help restore Crown Park and provide safe, outdoor healing spaces for surrounding communities,” said Janette Monear, Texas Trees Foundation CEO/President. “These new trees will enable surrounding residents to go outside and experience the joy nature can provide.”



Joshua Wilbanks

682-305-0417.108



texastrees.og



