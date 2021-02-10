Fishman & Associates Helps to Build First PopStroke

Press Releases Fishman and Associates Press Release

Venice-based Fishman & Associates provides food service design support to diverse clients nationwide including assisted living and retirement centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, country clubs, churches, clubhouses, resorts and more. The company expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities. Venice, FL, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Fishman & Associates is part of the team that supported Stevens Construction in the completion of the first 36-hole putting facility with PopStroke in Fort Myers. Fishman’s involvement focused on kitchen design of the casual restaurant with open bar areas. Fishman is now working on two more PopStroke locations in Scottsdale and Orlando. Stevens Construction is an award-winning company with offices in Tampa, Fort Myers, and Orlando.PopStroke combines competitive golf on realistic putting greens with food, beverages, and family-friendly activities. TGR Design, owned by Tiger Woods, designed the putting courses. He also serves on the board of Popstroke. The company name honors Tiger’s late father, Earl Woods, known to him as “pops.” Greg Bartoli is the founder of PopStroke.Venice-based Fishman & Associates provides food service design support to diverse clients nationwide including assisted living and retirement centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, country clubs, churches, clubhouses, resorts and more. The company expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities. Contact Information Fishman and Associates

