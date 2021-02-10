Small Business Phone System BlackLab Launched in India Using Phonologies

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Phonologies India Press Release

Pune, India, February 10, 2021 --(



With distributed workforce as the new norm, BlackLab offers pre-configured packages for businesses of every size, from the smallest upward. All packages offer an auto-receptionist, voice message recording and integrated WhatsApp to meet the unique requirements of the small businesses segment. BlackLab offers intelligent live agent transfer, call recording and more, for customers wanting to offer a richer selection of choices. BlackLab is 100% web-based and can be accessed from desktop and mobile devices.



Cloud communications enable smaller businesses to level the playing field by providing better lead generation, more sales, in marketing, and by ensuring the delivery of a consistently professional brand. "For BlackLab to offer faster and seamless customer on-boarding, it was important for them to focus on account management and a phenomenal user experience, while our platform, InterpreXer took care of all the complex telephony connectivity and call handling allowing Black Lab’s customers bring their own phone numbers irrespective of the mobile operator in India. Using VoiceXML in call flows significantly reduced BlackLab's time to market to a few months,"commented Prashant Lamba, CEO of Phonologies India.



Vishal Apte, CEO of 1E9 Solutions said, "Small businesses are adopting cloud based solutions at an accelerated pace. Lead generation, sales and customer service are critical elements of growth, for which we created BlackLab. We wanted to build on a platform that was fully featured and could support our vision to deliver a unique and affordable experience to our customers. Phonologies InterpreXer has exceeded our expectation and has allowed us to deliver a product that is fully-featured and also simple to use."



BlackLab is now available in India. Getting started is free. Paid plans start at Rs. 125 per month.



About Phonologies

Founded in 2001, Phonologies is a leading provider of cloud telephony platforms to deliver highly effective voice interaction solutions within the contact center and enterprise domains. Phonologies customers include 1 telco located in North America, a Fortune 500 Hundred Enterprise solution provider and 100’s of Pharmacies. For more information, visit https://www.phonologies.com



About BlackLab and 1E9 Solutions

Prashant Lamba

+912235458484



https://phonologies.com



