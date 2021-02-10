PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Kaydoh

Tom Tognoli Joins Kaydoh’s Advisory Board to Add Over 30 Years of Industry Real Estate Experience


Kaydoh is pleased to announce the hiring of Tom Tognoli as Advisor. Tom has been influential in the real estate industry for over 30 years and is the co-founder and former CEO of Intero. Tom brings enthusiasm and deep industry experience to their team and recognizes what agents & brokers need to thrive in the current environment.

San Jose, CA, February 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kaydoh is pleased to announce the hiring of Tom Tognoli as Advisor. Tom has been influential in the real estate industry for over 30 years and is the co-founder and former CEO of Intero. A visionary leader, Tom guided Intero through the 2008 real estate crash, making the company bigger and better. Warren Buffet noticed Intero’s dominance in the real estate market in Northern California, and in April 2014, Buffet’s Berkshire Hathway acquired Intero. Tom remained with Intero until 2019.

Tom brings enthusiasm and deep industry experience to our team and recognizes what agents & brokers need to thrive in the current environment. Tom loves Kaydoh because in his words

"...hits all of the important marks for agent and broker adoption: Easy, Affordable and Effective. If RE tech does not have these qualities, it is impossible to get adoption." – Tom Tognoli

Tom sits on several advisory boards, including five up-and-coming real estate tech start-ups. He is also a partner at 1Flourish Ventures, a company that invests in early-stage tech companies and led by respected and successful visionaries.

Tom encourages others to adopt the core principles of F5: Faith, Family, Friends, Fitness, and Finance, that have guided him throughout his career.

About Kaydoh

Kaydoh specializes in real estate marketing technology that helps agents convert website and social media visits into leads. Kaydoh’s live chat automation can take any agent’s photo and turn it into a premium instant landing page, enabling agents to use live chat to generate business opportunities. Watch a demo here: https://get.kaydoh.com/demo.
