CREFxchange.com Releases Commercial Mortgage Modification Program

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, February 10, 2021 --(



This one of a kind program provides a turnkey solution including a comprehensive training PowerPoint with sample docs, forms, agreement, excel sheets, scripts and other tools to give clients the ability to acquire, evaluate and assist these borrowers with little or no prior experience. The back end support provides both initial analysis and proposal creation assistance for up to fifty cases.



This unique program gives those in the legal, accounting, finance and mortgage industries access to an additional revenue stream, as well as acquisition of new corporate / business clients for other core services they may already offer.



In addition, the CREF Xchange platform also offers clients the ability to further grow their business by connecting with other professionals to create new relationships that generate reciprocating referrals for all. This helps all participants organically grow their business using proprietary symbiotic marketing tools specific to the commercial real estate finance and related industries.



With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the retail and hospitality sectors causing up to 38% delinquency rates in some cases the need for dedicated professionals to help borrowers navigate this unfamiliar terrain is growing exponentially. As recently as Q4 2020 delinquency started leaking into additional asset classes including apartment and office properties further creating both need and opportunity for those seeking to provide assistance.



Christine Thompson

877-546-7005



https://CREFxchange.com



