Global Campaign for Peace Education Nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Washington, DC, February 10, 2021 --(



The GCPE was jointly recognized by three nominators: The Honorable Marilou McPhedran, Senator, Canada; Prof. Anita Yudkin, University of Puerto Rico; and Prof. Kozue Akibayashi, Doshisha University, Japan.



The nomination is a beacon of hope, providing acknowledgment of the tireless and courageous efforts of campaign members around the world who pursue the often invisible, transformative work of peace education that establishes the groundwork of every peace accord and disarmament effort.



The Global Campaign for Peace Education was founded upon a concept of education for the abolition of war, illuminating the fundamental need for a non-arms dependent alternative system of global security. The Campaign educates and advocates to build public awareness and political support for the introduction of peace education into all spheres of education, including non-formal education, in all schools throughout the world, and promotes the education of all teachers to teach for peace.



The Campaign was initiated by globally renowned peace educators Betty Reardon and Magnus Haavelsrud in 1999 at the Hague Appeal for Peace Conference. The Campaign now numbers thousands of participants from every corner of the world. Focusing on local efforts and transnational cooperation, the Campaign is held together as a worldwide movement through exchanges of news, research, analysis, advocacy efforts, events and resources. The Campaign provides vital knowledge and inspiration to sustain and grow peace education from the local to global levels. A coalition of nearly 200 organizations, each working in their respective contexts toward the achievement of the goals of the Campaign, further supports and sustains efforts to advance formal and non-formal peace education developments.



