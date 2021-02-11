Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Speaker Line-Up Announced for Military Space USA 2021

SMi Group’s Military Space USA conference will take place as a virtual conference over June 7th – 9th, 2021 to explore key topics within the US DoD’s approach to space.

Los Angeles, CA, February 11, 2021 --(



Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Los Angeles, CA, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group are proud to announce that the 2nd annual Military Space USA conference will take place online as a virtual conference on June 8th – 9th, 2021, with a brand-new Disruptive Technology Focus Day on June 7th.The US has dominated the space domain for many years, and its overwhelming superiority across the other warfighting domains has ensured that this domination was rarely challenged.Nowadays, however, space is becoming increasingly competitive: near-peer adversaries are flexing their muscles, irregular threats are rife in the cyber domain, and there are growing calls for modernization within the US space enterprise to arrest this shift in momentum.With this in mind, the Military Space USA 2021 conference will address these issues head-on. With briefings, discussions, technology demonstrations, and a whole day dedicated to disruptive technology, the US military space enterprise will gather to respond to the urgent challenge from General James Dickinson, Commander USSPACECOM, to his Warfighters, their enablers and their supporters: we must “ensure that there is Never A Day Without Space."The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from http://www.milspaceusa.com/prcom4Speaker Highlights:1) Mr. Mike Dean, DOD SATCOM Chief, US DOD CIO, presenting on: “DOD SATCOM Modernization: Achieving an "Integrated SATCOM Enterprise”2) Mr. Mike Nichols, Chief Commercial SATCOM Solutions Branch, US Air Force, presenting on: “AFSPACE COMSATCOM”3) Mr. Joseph Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force, presenting on: “Future Architecture and Advanced Concepts”4) Colonel Jonathan Luminati, Material Leader and Chief, Integrated Experiments Division, AFRL, US Air Force, presenting on: “Space Experimentation Capabilities”5) Colonel Jeff Greenwood, USSF Liaison Officer to US Air Force Academy, US Space Force, moderating a panel on: “Delivering the Next Generation of Space Leaders”Key Reasons to Attend:· Learn from a variety of Space Force and US DoD stakeholders about the ongoing reorganizational efforts and how rapid acquisition is changing approaches to space.· Listen to key allied partners and explore where opportunities for partnerships moving forward can be developed.· Explore key topics within the US DoD’s approach to space including SATCOM, Space Domain Awareness, launch, and PNT.· Network virtually with defence agencies, militaries, governments, disruptive space companies and industry leaders within the space domain.For more information and to register online, please visit http://www.milspaceusa.com/prcom2Military Space USA 2021Focus Day: June 7th, 2021Main Conference: June 8th – 9th, 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyGold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman CorporationSponsor and Exhibitors: Hughes, Kratos and XTARTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.milspaceusa.com/prcom2



