Speaker Line-Up Announced for Military Space USA 2021

)-- SMi Group are proud to announce that the 2nd annual Military Space USA conference will take place online as a virtual conference on June 8th – 9th, 2021, with a brand-new Disruptive Technology Focus Day on June 7th.
The US has dominated the space domain for many years, and its overwhelming superiority across the other warfighting domains has ensured that this domination was rarely challenged.
Nowadays, however, space is becoming increasingly competitive: near-peer adversaries are flexing their muscles, irregular threats are rife in the cyber domain, and there are growing calls for modernization within the US space enterprise to arrest this shift in momentum.
With this in mind, the Military Space USA 2021 conference will address these issues head-on. With briefings, discussions, technology demonstrations, and a whole day dedicated to disruptive technology, the US military space enterprise will gather to respond to the urgent challenge from General James Dickinson, Commander USSPACECOM, to his Warfighters, their enablers and their supporters: we must “ensure that there is Never A Day Without Space."
Speaker Highlights:
1) Mr. Mike Dean, DOD SATCOM Chief, US DOD CIO, presenting on: “DOD SATCOM Modernization: Achieving an "Integrated SATCOM Enterprise”
2) Mr. Mike Nichols, Chief Commercial SATCOM Solutions Branch, US Air Force, presenting on: “AFSPACE COMSATCOM”
3) Mr. Joseph Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force, presenting on: “Future Architecture and Advanced Concepts”
4) Colonel Jonathan Luminati, Material Leader and Chief, Integrated Experiments Division, AFRL, US Air Force, presenting on: “Space Experimentation Capabilities”
5) Colonel Jeff Greenwood, USSF Liaison Officer to US Air Force Academy, US Space Force, moderating a panel on: “Delivering the Next Generation of Space Leaders”
Key Reasons to Attend:
· Learn from a variety of Space Force and US DoD stakeholders about the ongoing reorganizational efforts and how rapid acquisition is changing approaches to space.
· Listen to key allied partners and explore where opportunities for partnerships moving forward can be developed.
· Explore key topics within the US DoD’s approach to space including SATCOM, Space Domain Awareness, launch, and PNT.
· Network virtually with defence agencies, militaries, governments, disruptive space companies and industry leaders within the space domain.
Military Space USA 2021
Focus Day: June 7th, 2021
Main Conference: June 8th – 9th, 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
