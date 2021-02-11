The Vantage Fit Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon is Now Live

Press Releases Vantage Circle Press Release

The Vantage Fit received over 3.7k entries in Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon.

In the contest, over 3700 employees from over 24 countries have participated. The 70+ teams will compete against each other and the team with maximum average steps will be rewarded Amazon Gift cards, not just that, the top scoring teams are also eligible to earn rewards.



“We are thrilled by the responses we have received for the global walkathon. I am blissful to know that many organisations are with us in making a better and more salubrious work environment. Covid-19 has affected all of us and corporate employees are no exception. Prolonged hours of inactivity during the lockdown has affected employees’ health and I believe, our one step towards promoting health and fitness, can bring a significant change in their health and wellness,” says Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.



To boost up their enthusiasm and spirit, a live leaderboard is both in the app and website, as where they can keep a track of their position and step count. Stay up-to-date with individual and team rankings here: https://www.vantagefit.io/leaderboard/.



The participants of over 40 companies, like Accenture Germany, Accenture London, Cognizant India, Globant, FedEx, Vivo, Toyota Connected India, Happiest Minds and many more, are already on their way to enhance corporate wellness.



