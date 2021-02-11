Maximizing Warfighter Performance at Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual Human Performance & Biosystems Summit

Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 3rd annual Human Performance & Biosystems Summit, taking place April 7-8, 2021 in Alexandria, VA.

As the global environment shifts towards great power competition, modern warfighters will need to be mentally and physically resilient to the challenges that they will face while deployed and at home. Speakers at this senior level forum will highlight departmental efforts to develop and deliver technologies that maximize the capabilities and performance of its Warfighters across the full spectrum of operations.



The 2021 Human Performance & Biosystems Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:



- Dr. Robb Wilcox, ST Lead for Human Systems Performance, Combat Capabilities Development Center Soldier Center

- Dr. Elizabeth (Elise) P. Van Winkle, SES - Executive Director of the Office of Force Resiliency for the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USD(P&R))

- Col. Kevin Bigelman, USA, H2F director, Center for Initial Military Training, TRADOC

- Col. Troy Morton, USA, Commander U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine

- Dr. Rajesh Naik, Chief Scientist, 711 Human Performance Wing

- Brian McGuire, Col. USMCR (Ret) Director, Human Performance Office, US Marine Corps Training and Education Command



Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:



- Leveraging Holistic Health and Fitness to Prepare Soldier for Multi-Domain Operations

- Developing Fit and Capable Sailors Prepared for Future Naval Operations

- Advancing Soldier Readiness and Fitness to Enhance Mission Performance

- Embracing Biology to Support the Warfighter Achieve Operational Success

- Maximizing Soldier Effectiveness so they Can Dominate in Multi-Domain Operations

- Optimizing Warfighter Health and Performance through Medical Research

- Advancing Soldier & Squad Lethality and Combat Readiness



DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum.



In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited.



Erica Noreika

201-896-7802



http://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/



