Redcat Offers the Ability to Buy Now and Pay Later with Affirm

https://www.pinterest.com/redcatracing Phoenix, AZ, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Redcat is now offering consumers looking to treat themselves in the new year the option to purchase and receive Redcat products now and pay for them in simple monthly payments. Redcat has partnered with Affirm to offer eligible Redcat customers a more flexible payment option during checkout. Redcat has chosen Affirm because of its ease of use, no hidden costs, no late fees, and transparency. There’s no guesswork when using Affirm to purchase Redcat products. The payment amount shown upfront never increases, with no hidden costs and no surprises.Before you complete your purchase, Affirm will show the monthly payment amount, the number of months the payment is spread over, the APR, the total dollar amount of interest charged, and the total purchase amount with interest added.* This simple process enables Redcat customers to buy their favorite products and pay in manageable monthly payments. You can access this information from any eligible product page by clicking “learn more,” near the Affirm logo, beneath the product purchase price. The different options presented will depend on the purchase price. For example, a $99.99 purchase might cost $34.18/mo over 3 months at 15.24% APR.*Estimated payment amount excludes taxes and shipping. Actual terms may vary.To learn more about paying for your future Redcat purchases with Affirm, go to Redcatracing.com, click on a product of interest and click “Learn More” next to the Affirm logo. You may also see affirm.com/help for more details. Restrictions may apply and services depend on approval. Only available for U.S. residents.The Redcat ExperienceRedcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.About AffirmAffirm is purpose-built from the ground up to provide consumers and merchants with honest financial products and services that improve their lives. We are revolutionizing the financial industry to be more accountable and accessible while growing a network that is beneficial for consumers and merchants. Affirm provides more than 6.2 million consumers a better alternative to traditional credit cards, giving them the flexibility to buy now and pay over time at virtually any store. Unlike payment options that have late fees, compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they’ll pay — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 6,500 merchants in the U.S., helping them grow sales and access new consumers. Our merchants include brands like Walmart, Peloton, Oscar de la Renta, Audi, and Expedia, and span verticals including home and lifestyle, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, auto, and more. Payment options through Affirm are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders.Follow Redcat Racing on:redcatracing.comfacebook.com/RedcatRacingyoutube.com/user/RedcatRacingtwitter.com/RedcatRacinglinkedin.com/company/redcat-racinghttps://www.pinterest.com/redcatracing Contact Information Redcat RC

