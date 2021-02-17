Ferguson Roofing Completes "80 in 80" Charitable Campaign

Press Releases Ferguson Roofing Press Release

St. Louis, MO, February 17, 2021 --



Ferguson Roofing nominated 36 charitable organizations, while 20 more were nominated by the public, to receive grants. An additional 20 of the 80 grants were originally held for trade scholarships to assist students with tuition or supplies. Ferguson Roofing realized early in their campaign that they did not have the bandwidth to connect with this audience. They decided instead to aggregate the funds, time, and resources for the scholarships and roll them into a support program for one trade school, North County Tech.



Also, due to the amount of time and resources spent for Bikes for Tykes, a volunteer organization that repairs, refurbishes, and rebuilds bicycles for children, they were awarded a total five grants.



St. Louis, MO, February 17, 2021 -- Ferguson Roofing has successfully invested $40,000 in funds, time, or services in 57 501(c)(3) organizations after completing their "80 in 80" charitable campaign. The St. Louis-based roofing company kicked off this campaign in 2019 to celebrate their 80th year in business with plans to donate 80 grants to 80 organizations in need.

