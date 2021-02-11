Former SEAL Team TWO Member Mike Hayes Hosts Webinar on the Pursuit of Excellence, Agility and Meaning

Press Releases SEALKIDS Press Release

Webinar with benefit national nonprofit SEALKIDS

Charlotte, NC, February 11, 2021 --(



Mike Hayes is a former Commander of SEAL Team TWO and the author of the new book, Never Enough. Mike is currently the Chief Digital Transformation Officer at VMware.



Over his many years of leadership, he has always strived to be better, contribute more, and put others first. That's what makes him an effective leader, and it's the quality that he's identified in all of the great leaders he's encountered. That continual striving to lift those around him has filled Mike's life with meaning and purpose, has made him secure in the knowledge that he brings his best to everything he does, and has made him someone others can rely on. During the webinar, Mike will recount dramatic stories and offer battle- and boardroom-tested advice that will motivate attendees to do work of value, live lives of purpose, and stretch themselves to reach their highest potential.



Join SEALKIDS for this unique digital dialogue on February 25 to hear more about Mike Hayes and the lessons he has learned about leadership and purpose.



Proceeds from this webinar will go towards SEALKIDS, which supports Navy SEALs' children by providing them with the educational assistance they need to thrive. Learn more at, wwww.sealkids.org



About Mike Hayes: Mike Hayes is a former Commanding Officer of SEAL Team TWO, leading a two thousand–person Special Operations Task Force in Southeastern Afghanistan. Beyond his military and governmental service, Mike is currently the Chief Digital Transformation Officer at VMware.



Blair Bonifield

571-439-0427



https://www.sealkids.org/mikehayes



