Monica Schmucker Elected to and Named Chair of Fort Myers Beach Nuisance Abatement Board

Schmucker is a resident of Fort Myers Beach and devotes countless hours to its community. As a member of the Fort Myers Beach Women’s Club Board of Directors and Chair of the Social Committee, she assists in fundraising efforts supporting nonprofits throughout the community. Schmucker also serves as Treasurer of an organization dedicated to the preservation of Lovers Key State Park, Friends of Lovers Key (“FOLKS”).



Schmucker is a former Deputy Attorney General in Indiana. She uses her experience to assist clients in the defense of negligence, personal injury, premises liability, vehicle negligence, and wrongful death claims. Schmucker embraces the opportunity each case brings to think outside the box and develop a customized litigation strategy to protect the interests and support the goals of her clients.



Schmucker was featured in one of Arianna Huffington’s publications, Authority Magazine, in the article: “How Attorney Monica Schmucker Tackles The Extreme Work Life Balance Of Being A Woman Business Leader During Covid-19.” She was also recognized by Best Lawyers in America as “One to Watch” in 2021. Schmucker is a member of the Lee County Bar Association and Lee County Association for Women’s Lawyers. She received her undergraduate degree from Florida International University and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School (cum laude). Schmucker may be reached at monica.schmucker@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1181.



Fort Myers, FL, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that during a recent council meeting, litigation attorney Monica Schmucker was elected to, and also named chair of, the Town of Fort Myers Beach Nuisance Abatement Board. "I am happy for the opportunity to be a part of keeping our community safe for the residents, visitors, and children growing up here. As a mom of two young kids, I have a great interest in keeping Fort Myers Beach a place we feel safe and happy to raise our children," shares Schmucker.

