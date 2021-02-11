LiceDoctors Offers Broward County Parents 10 Lice Prevention Strategies

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LiceDoctors Press Release

LiceDoctors makes house calls to families in the Broward County area to eliminate head lice safely and effectively. The most common way that head are transferred is through head to head contact. LiceDoctors provides parents with advice on how to prevent head lice in their children.

· In order to get rid of a case of head lice, you must remove every egg. If you leave one or two eggs in the hair, the case will start all over again. Heads are infested, on average, 4 weeks before you discover you’ve got lice.



· Lice infestation is trickier to diagnose than you think. All you need for a self-sustaining infestation is one fertilized female louse. They’re small and fast and run away from light.



· Keep in mind that not everyone itches from head lice, therefore it is important to check your child regularly to see if you see any eggs in the hair.



· When your child returns from a play date or day at school, take a few minutes to look for anything translucent that is glued to the hair. Know that getting head lice has nothing to do with how clean you are.



· To avoid head lice, girls should wear their hair up in a pony tail, braid, or bun. Hair that is pulled up is harder for the bugs to get into it.



· Layer the hair with gel, mousse or spray. These products put a protective layer on the hair, which makes it more challenging for the lice to grab ahold of the strands.



· Bring your own pillows to a sleep over.



· Teach your kids to avoid sharing items including hairbrushes, towels, helmets, backpacks, etc.



· Try to stay calm if you find out that your child has lice. Having lice isn’t life-threatening, but it can cause a lot of anxiety in a family.



· If you find your child has head lice and want the treatment to be done right, you may want to call in a professional head lice treatment service. Make sure whichever company you call gives you a 100% guarantee on their head lice removal service.



LiceDoctors will make a house call to treat your family in absolute privacy and safety. Call LiceDoctors in Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Sunrise, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Coral Springs, Weston, Pompano Beach and all other cities for lice treatment today. Call at 954-606-6473 or find them on the web at https://www.licedoctors.com/locations/broward-county.

Wendy Beck

800-224-2537



www.licedoctors.com



