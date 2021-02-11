ACUITY® by Tyto Athene Partners with Tellabs to Launch ACUITY LAN Solution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tyto Athene Press Release

Herndon, VA, February 11, 2021 --(



Tyto Athene’s ACUITY Micro Data Center was developed to deliver mission-critical edge processing, analytics and unified communications in a turn-key solution that only weighs 30 pounds. With the addition of Tellabs® Optical LAN (OLAN), the ACUITY LAN Solution is able to scale its tactical transportable network in minutes.



The ACUITY LAN is an edge solution that leverages Tellabs OLAN to ensure network readiness in a two person carry form-factor. ACUITY LAN provides a network that is easy to transport, set-up, tear down, power-on and provide a multitude of services. ACUITY LAN spans long distances and allows remote powering of Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) and Power over Ethernet (PoE) in a reliable, secure, ruggedized system. ACUITY LAN includes Tellabs® FlexSym™ Optical Line Terminal One (OLT1), Tellabs® FlexSym™ Optical Network Terminal 248 (ONT248) and ONT Power/Splitter which provides up to 900 feet of typical low voltage or up to 1.2 miles of digital power. ACUITY LAN is ruggedized with harsh environment connectors and crated in a custom Pelican transport case with backpack mounted fiber spool.



Before ACUITY, setting up communications and IT in adverse conditions required truckloads of equipment and up to 20 or more personnel. Tactical teams were often forced to use ad-hoc solutions that were not interoperable, leaving even more issues to resolve – taking hours or even days to operationalize. By creating ACUITY LAN, Tyto Athene and Tellabs are able to provide compute, storage, security, communications, and networking power built to support teams at the tactical edge and are able to re-use the equipment in multiple events or training due to mobility of the solution.



“We are excited to be growing our capabilities with our long-time partners at Tellabs,” said Fabian Plath, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Tyto Athene. “For us, it made perfect sense to build on our expertise of deploying PON to Department of Defense and civilian agencies, and extend this technology to the edge by integrating it with our Acuity Micro Data Center. We see a lot of potential for this secure, quickly deployable LAN solution. Whether it is being able to enable localized communication and running applications in DIL (Disconnected, Intermittent, Limited bandwidth) environments, or empowering first responders to have maximum capabilities at their disposal, the ACUITY LAN is the right solution.”



“Optical LAN has been deployed by all government agencies because it simplifies the network, eliminates security vulnerabilities and speeds IT productivity. Now through this partnership with Tyto Athene, we are excited to bring these same benefits into the tactical transportable networking,” said Tom Parisi, Vice President Government Sales for Tellabs.



You can access additional details about ACUITY by Tyto Athene by visiting gotyto.com/acuity in addition to Tellabs Fiber Innovations website resources.



About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading the future of networking with access solutions for today, poised to deliver modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit www.tellabs.com/.



About ACUITY® by Tyto Athene

ACUITY Micro Data Center combines best-in-class technology with mobility and efficiency in a single form factor. This rugged, agile solution provides 10 credit card servers, WIFI, and LTE, mission-critical edge processing and analytics capabilities, data security, and unified communications in an easy to use, turn-key solution that only weighs 30 pounds.



ACUITY’s versatility and processing power can be utilized as a portable standalone data center or as an extension of your infrastructure on the edge. Either implementation provides key data center capabilities such as, identity management, session migration, load balancing and failover, micro/hyper-segmentation, virtual machine deployment, container deployment, private/public cloud implementation, and active directory services. To learn more, please visit www.gotyto.com/acuity.



About Tyto Athene, LLC:

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and UC systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.gotyto.com. Jeff Whitlock

703-885-7900



gotyto.com



