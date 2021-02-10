Tekra Releases Textured Weatherable Polyester Films for Polyester UV Protection

Press Releases Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Press Release

The weatherable properties provide UV resistance, protects the base film from yellowing and protects the print. “...but most importantly, printers can now have both clear and textured weatherable film options, that use the same polyester base film and print treatment, making it extremely process-friendly for both solvent and UV inks,” continues Fuhrman.



The material's UV protection is listed as 99% UV light blocking, while the hardcoat properties boast excellent printability and robust chemical resistance. Offered in 5, 7 and 10 mil thicknesses, roll and sheet options, this material can be sampled by request at Tekra.com.

