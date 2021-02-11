Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: San Diego County Students Receive BYD Care PPE Products

Los Angeles, CA, February 11, 2021 --(



Receiving the donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were teachers and students in the Fallbrook School District, Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District, Ramona School District, El Cajon School District, Grossmont Union High School District, San Pasqual Union School District, and San Dieguito Union High School District.



“Ensuring that children and their teachers have the supplies they need to be safe is key to our success in emerging from this global pandemic,” said BYD North America President Stella Li. “The donations are part of our commitment as the world’s largest manufacturer of PPE to schools, first responders, transit agencies and community service organizations throughout the United States.”



The Fallbrook, Valley Center-Pauma, Ramona, El Cajon, and San Dieguito school districts each received: 1,000 KN95 respirators; 2,000 face masks; 240 1.7-oz bottles of hand sanitizers; 20 8-oz bottles of hand sanitizers; and 40 family heath packs, which contain surgical masks, hand sanitizer, and wipes.



The Grossmont district received 1,000 KN95 respirators; 2,000 face masks; 480 1.7-oz bottles of hand sanitizer; and 20 8-oz bottles of hand sanitizer.



San Pasqual Union School District received 1,000 KN95 respirators; 2,000 face masks; 20 8oz hand sanitizers; and 120 family health packs.



Recent PPE donations by BYD have gone to the Los Angeles Unified School District, the City of El Paso, Texas, and Penny Lane, a non-profit serving foster children and at-risk families in northern Los Angeles County.



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a “total solution” with its zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save the electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.



For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513 Los Angeles, CA, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) donated BYD Care KN95 and surgical masks, family health packs and cases of hand sanitizer to seven San Diego County, California school districts as part of the company’s commitment to keeping Californians safe during the global coronavirus pandemic.Receiving the donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were teachers and students in the Fallbrook School District, Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District, Ramona School District, El Cajon School District, Grossmont Union High School District, San Pasqual Union School District, and San Dieguito Union High School District.“Ensuring that children and their teachers have the supplies they need to be safe is key to our success in emerging from this global pandemic,” said BYD North America President Stella Li. “The donations are part of our commitment as the world’s largest manufacturer of PPE to schools, first responders, transit agencies and community service organizations throughout the United States.”The Fallbrook, Valley Center-Pauma, Ramona, El Cajon, and San Dieguito school districts each received: 1,000 KN95 respirators; 2,000 face masks; 240 1.7-oz bottles of hand sanitizers; 20 8-oz bottles of hand sanitizers; and 40 family heath packs, which contain surgical masks, hand sanitizer, and wipes.The Grossmont district received 1,000 KN95 respirators; 2,000 face masks; 480 1.7-oz bottles of hand sanitizer; and 20 8-oz bottles of hand sanitizer.San Pasqual Union School District received 1,000 KN95 respirators; 2,000 face masks; 20 8oz hand sanitizers; and 120 family health packs.Recent PPE donations by BYD have gone to the Los Angeles Unified School District, the City of El Paso, Texas, and Penny Lane, a non-profit serving foster children and at-risk families in northern Los Angeles County.About BYDThe Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a “total solution” with its zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save the electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513 Contact Information BYD

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BYD