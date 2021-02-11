Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LiceDoctors Press Release

Receive press releases from LiceDoctors: By Email RSS Feeds: LiceDoctors Warns Baton Rouge Families of 10 Most Likely Places to Contract Head Lice

LiceDoctors Head Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service in Baton Rouge reports a high number of phone calls from families with head lice infestations. The company advises families on where the most likely places are to pick up a case of lice.

Baton Rouge, LA, February 11, 2021 --(



According to LiceDoctors, the largest in-home professional lice treatment service, there are many reasons for the prevalence of lice today. For one thing, lice have developed a resistance to chemical lice treatments. Parents often don't know this and unwittingly treat their children and send them back to school with still active cases.



It is important for people to know where they are at most risk for getting head lice so that they can try to avoid this common problem. Following is advice from LiceDoctors as to the ,most common ways for folks to get and transmit head lice:



1. School - children are at most risk for getting head lice as lice are usually conveyed from head to head contact and young children tend to socialize in close physical contact with each other.



2. In the family - if a child has head lice, the odds are over 80% that she or he will transmit head lice to mom and over 70% that she will give it to her siblings.



3. At a slumber party - again if a child sleeps near an infested friend there is plenty time for the head lice to move from head to head.



4. From sport team members - enthusiastic athletes love team hugs after a basket, home run or goal. As soon as that happens, a louse may move from one head to another.



5. Birthday parties - although these events are part of every day life, again children are together and therefore increasing their chances of getting lice.



6. Gymnastics or yoga - this applies to children and adults. People should not share mats and if they use one that is not their own, they should wipe it down.



7. On mass transportation--although lice do not live off the head for very long, if you sit on a seat that was just inhabited by someone with lice, there may be a louse waiting for you.



8. Selfies - it is not that common to get lice this way but it is possible.



9. Playing video games - yes, children who sit next to each other for hours are at risk of passing lice back and forth as they are in close contact for a protracted period.



10. Summer camp - kids at summer day camp and especially at overnight camp are with each other a lot and can easily share head lice.



LiceDoctors recommends that parents keep in mind that these places are of high risk and take precautions. Use hair spray or mousse or lice repellent spray when in high risk situations to put a protective barrier around the hair. Keep long hair up in a bun or braid. Check your children for lice in bright light on a frequent baiss.



If you find that you have lice, give LiceDoctors a call in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas including Baker, Denham Springs, Lafayette, Merrydale, Shenandoah, Zachary among others at 225-407-9603. You can find LiceDoctors on the web at https://www.licedoctors.com/locations/baton-rouge Baton Rouge, LA, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- No parent in Baton Rouge wants to deal with head lice in their children. No adult wants to feel itchy and then see a bug crawl out of her hair. Nobody with hair is immune to lice and the incidence is growing in Baton Rouge and around the nation.According to LiceDoctors, the largest in-home professional lice treatment service, there are many reasons for the prevalence of lice today. For one thing, lice have developed a resistance to chemical lice treatments. Parents often don't know this and unwittingly treat their children and send them back to school with still active cases.It is important for people to know where they are at most risk for getting head lice so that they can try to avoid this common problem. Following is advice from LiceDoctors as to the ,most common ways for folks to get and transmit head lice:1. School - children are at most risk for getting head lice as lice are usually conveyed from head to head contact and young children tend to socialize in close physical contact with each other.2. In the family - if a child has head lice, the odds are over 80% that she or he will transmit head lice to mom and over 70% that she will give it to her siblings.3. At a slumber party - again if a child sleeps near an infested friend there is plenty time for the head lice to move from head to head.4. From sport team members - enthusiastic athletes love team hugs after a basket, home run or goal. As soon as that happens, a louse may move from one head to another.5. Birthday parties - although these events are part of every day life, again children are together and therefore increasing their chances of getting lice.6. Gymnastics or yoga - this applies to children and adults. People should not share mats and if they use one that is not their own, they should wipe it down.7. On mass transportation--although lice do not live off the head for very long, if you sit on a seat that was just inhabited by someone with lice, there may be a louse waiting for you.8. Selfies - it is not that common to get lice this way but it is possible.9. Playing video games - yes, children who sit next to each other for hours are at risk of passing lice back and forth as they are in close contact for a protracted period.10. Summer camp - kids at summer day camp and especially at overnight camp are with each other a lot and can easily share head lice.LiceDoctors recommends that parents keep in mind that these places are of high risk and take precautions. Use hair spray or mousse or lice repellent spray when in high risk situations to put a protective barrier around the hair. Keep long hair up in a bun or braid. Check your children for lice in bright light on a frequent baiss.If you find that you have lice, give LiceDoctors a call in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas including Baker, Denham Springs, Lafayette, Merrydale, Shenandoah, Zachary among others at 225-407-9603. You can find LiceDoctors on the web at https://www.licedoctors.com/locations/baton-rouge Contact Information LiceDoctors

Wendy Beck

800-224-2537



www.licedoctors.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LiceDoctors Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend