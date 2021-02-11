Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATEN Technology, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from ATEN Technology, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: ATEN Launches New CS1953 3-Port USB-C DisplayPort Hybrid KVMP™ Switch

The All-New CS1953 Comes with the Power of a KVM and the Popularity of USB-C Connectivity Allowing for an Agile Desktop Setup

Irvine, CA, February 11, 2021



Taking a giant step forward from prior digital-interfaced KVM models, the CS1953 comes with USB Type-C functionality that transfers video, audio, data, and even provides USB Power Delivery 3.0 for USB-C device charging. That means, with a single USB-C cable, users can reduce bulky cable setups and experience a better working environment. It also supports DisplayPort connectivity between up to two computers, a monitor, and a mobile device (over USB-C), bringing 4K superior viewing quality to your desktop and revealing all your visual content, text and numerical digits in outstanding precision.



This solution is ideal for those who need fast multi-computer switching to handle heavy data processing or verify user-interface development over high-performance monitors, such as government staff, marketing professionals, sales warriors and engineers. Additionally, those who need increased productivity and high precision for multitasking between computers to monitor diverse data and indicators in trading and sales charts, such as financial and market analysts, as well as graphic designers and CAD engineers to switch between two computers and your USB-C mobile devices for design artwork in 4K visual quality. By elevating desktop productivity as well as providing increased mobility, this KVMP Switch could be ideal for a WFH set-up.



This KVMP switch is aimed to elevate desktop productivity with improved mobility.



“Our new 3-Port USB-C DisplayPort Hybrid KVMP Switch, the CS1953, provides the means to plug-n-play to mobile devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones) without going through a docking station, making it a true space and money saver for your desktop workspace,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “It is especially suitable for government staff, marketing professionals, finance specialists and analysts, graphic designers as well as people who are simply looking for a more agile computer set up as they acclimate to working from their home.”



Featuring these robust functionalities and an unbeatable combination of USB 3.1 Gen 1 data transfer speed convenience, bus-powered design, and user-friendly port switching methods including hotkeys, mouse and remote port selector, etc., the CS1953 allows users to keep up with the latest innovations in desktop multimedia and work smarter than ever.



Key features:



· One USB keyboard, mouse and one DisplayPort monitor control two DisplayPort computers and one USB-C device

· Superior video quality – 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz and 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz; 2-port USB 3.1 Gen 1 hub with SuperSpeed 5 Gbps data transfer rates

· Provides USB Power Delivery 3.0 for USB-C device charging up to 45W

· Computer selection via pushbuttons, hotkeys, mouse, and remote port selector

· Built-in 2-port USB 3.1 Gen 1 hub with SuperSpeed 5 Gbps data transfer rates

· Supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) which enables the USB connection to carry DisplayPort signals

· Independent switching of KVM, USB peripheral, and audio focus



Pricing and Availability:



ATEN’s CS1953 will be available for purchase and shipping in January through ATEN’s distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.



CS1953 MSRP: $669.00



For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit:

https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/desktop-kvm-switches/cs1953/



For more information about ATEN’s complete line of KVM solutions, visit:

https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/?category=kvm



About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.



A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.



For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.



