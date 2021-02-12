Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jigsaw24 Press Release

Receive press releases from Jigsaw24: By Email RSS Feeds: Daly Joins Jigsaw24 in Partner Push

Leading B2B IT solutions provider Jigsaw24 has hired Rachel Daly as Vendor Alliances Manager as part of its ambitious growth plans.

Nottingham, United Kingdom, February 12, 2021 --(



The company, which is an Avid Elite Partner, an Adobe Platinum Reseller and the UK’s largest EditShare Certified Partner, provides services and support to customers across the media and entertainment industry.



Rachel joins from Avid, where she was Partner Account Manager and worked closely with the post-production community, having previously spent a decade at Microsoft.



In her new role, she will support and drive Jigsaw24’s growth plans, including its evolving partnership with her most recent employer to deliver Edit on Demand to the post sector, and will help drive collaboration with public cloud providers to power the move to cloud workflows.



Rachel will assume responsibility for Jigsaw24’s relationships with Avid, Adobe, EditShare, Microsoft, AWS and Blackmagic Design, while also overseeing the development and management of the company’s media and broadcast vendor portfolio.



Tim Strand, Head of Vendor Alliances at Jigsaw24, said: “Rachel is a key addition to the team with a wealth of experience across media production that will support us as we grow to become a next-generation reseller and partner.



“The production, post-production and broadcast markets remain at the core of Jigsaw24’s go-to-market strategy, and this appointment underlines our ongoing investment in our work with these communities.”



For more information about Jigsaw24’s work in media and entertainment, visit www.jigsaw24.com/industries/media-and-entertainment.



To see the latest vacancies or learn more about working at Jigsaw24, visit its www.jigsaw24.com/about/careers.



For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.



Notes to editors:



Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B technology solutions provider. With specialists in production, post, finishing, audio and infrastructure, we design, deliver and support end-to-end solutions for some of the UK’s biggest facilities. As an Avid Elite Partner, with top accreditations from manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more, we can advise on everything from Dolby Atmos mixing to cloud-first editing workflows, all the way through to final delivery – all of which you can see live in our Soho demo facility. We are also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, an Apple Premium Service Provider and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. Jigsaw24 was founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage. Nottingham, United Kingdom, February 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Leading B2B IT solutions provider Jigsaw24 has hired Rachel Daly as Vendor Alliances Manager as part of its ambitious growth plans.The company, which is an Avid Elite Partner, an Adobe Platinum Reseller and the UK’s largest EditShare Certified Partner, provides services and support to customers across the media and entertainment industry.Rachel joins from Avid, where she was Partner Account Manager and worked closely with the post-production community, having previously spent a decade at Microsoft.In her new role, she will support and drive Jigsaw24’s growth plans, including its evolving partnership with her most recent employer to deliver Edit on Demand to the post sector, and will help drive collaboration with public cloud providers to power the move to cloud workflows.Rachel will assume responsibility for Jigsaw24’s relationships with Avid, Adobe, EditShare, Microsoft, AWS and Blackmagic Design, while also overseeing the development and management of the company’s media and broadcast vendor portfolio.Tim Strand, Head of Vendor Alliances at Jigsaw24, said: “Rachel is a key addition to the team with a wealth of experience across media production that will support us as we grow to become a next-generation reseller and partner.“The production, post-production and broadcast markets remain at the core of Jigsaw24’s go-to-market strategy, and this appointment underlines our ongoing investment in our work with these communities.”For more information about Jigsaw24’s work in media and entertainment, visit www.jigsaw24.com/industries/media-and-entertainment.To see the latest vacancies or learn more about working at Jigsaw24, visit its www.jigsaw24.com/about/careers.For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.Notes to editors:Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B technology solutions provider. With specialists in production, post, finishing, audio and infrastructure, we design, deliver and support end-to-end solutions for some of the UK’s biggest facilities. As an Avid Elite Partner, with top accreditations from manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more, we can advise on everything from Dolby Atmos mixing to cloud-first editing workflows, all the way through to final delivery – all of which you can see live in our Soho demo facility. We are also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, an Apple Premium Service Provider and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. Jigsaw24 was founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage. Contact Information Jigsaw24

Victoria Baxter

+44 7825 427 862



jigsaw24.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jigsaw24 Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend