Active Grow Launches New 100% EcoWhite PEVA Walden LED Grow Tents

Seattle, WA, February 12, 2021 --(



All Walden Grow Tents are manufactured using 100% EcoWhite PEVA material. This toxin-free material creates a clean look for a grow space and emits no hazardous chemical gases, allowing these tents to be safely placed in communal settings without posing any health risks to friends or family. The triple-layer design is composed of a 600D canvas exterior, a vinyl light-blocking center and a white vinyl interior that is 10% more reflective than even the most reflective mylar tents. This maximizes light efficacy while reducing energy usage and heat output – all contributing to an overall more controlled environment for your plants.



To make using and maintaining the tents as simple as possible, all Walden Grow Tents feature double-wide front doors that allow growers easy access to plants or to put them on full display. The 4’x4’ version also has large rollup side doors to let growers manage their plants from different angles. The 2’x4’ and 4’x4’ versions both feature Infinity View front windows. These extra-large viewing windows help growers observe and enjoy their garden without disturbing humidity or temperature.



Setting up the tent is quick and simple with the tent’s solid locking metal frame, sturdy connector pieces and tool-less installation. Industrial strength zippers ensure the tent can withstand consistent use without any tearing or ripping. The two light-blocking flaps at zipper junctions further prevent light from escaping or entering the tent. Each 2’x4’ and 4’x4’ Walden Tent includes five ducting ports, two electrical ports, three roll-up mesh air vents, two fan/filter straps, a mesh tool bag, a removable spill tray and an industry-leading 2-year warranty.



To complement the Walden Grow Tents, Active Grow recommends using the LoPro Max LED Luminaires paired with the custom manufactured Ventilation Kits. The LoPro Max LED Luminaires are available in 320W (2’x4’ form factor) and 640W (4’x4’ form factor) versions and fit perfectly in the Walden Grow Tents. The 4” and 6” fan kits are designed to meet the ventilation requirements of the 2’x4’ and 4’x4’ tents respectively. The ventilation kits come complete with an inline fan, carbon filter, ducting, ducting clamps and hydroponic hangers. Active Grow offers substantial savings when bundling its Walden Grow Tents, LoPro Max LED Luminaires and Ventilation Kits together.



Learn more about the 2’x4’ and 4’x4’ Walden Grow Tents here: https://www.activegrowled.com/hydroponic-supplies/4x4-walden-led-grow-tent/



Learn more about the 320W and 640W LoPro Max LED Luminaires here: https://www.activegrowled.com/hydroponic-supplies/640w-lopro-max-horticultural-luminaire/



Learn more about the 4” and 6” Ventilation Kits here: https://www.activegrowled.com/hydroponic-supplies/walden-grow-tent-6-inch-ventilation-kit-395-cfm-inline-fan-carbon-filter-ducting-hydroponic-hangers/



About Active Grow

Matt Leonard

206-792-9799



https://activegrowled.com



