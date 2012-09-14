Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Receive press releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: By Email RSS Feeds: Technology at the Service of Airport Productivity with the ONGON Self-Service Kiosk from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

ONGON, the airport boarding pass self-service kiosk.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, February 12, 2021 --(



Besides the fact that flight check-in and boarding pass printing can be done in seconds, the ONGON kiosk stands out for its multiple functionalities:



- Check-in with passport and citizen card reader;

- Digital signature;

- Possibility to make video calls to request information;

- Motorized camera with automatic vertical adjustment;

- Superior LED light, which helps to illuminate the person's face and makes the facial recognition system more accurate.



The kiosk check-in process works in a simple way, including only four steps. In the first step, you must locate the kiosk of the airline where your flight is located and choose the language. In the second step, you must find your reservation, which can be done in several ways: by entering your passport or citizen card; by entering the flight number or by scanning the barcode on your electronic ticket, mobile device or boarding pass. The third step concerns the check-in itself and the possibility of entering personal data. You can also choose an available seat or accept suggested ones. In the fourth and final step, boarding passes will be printed at the kiosk.



Versatile and dynamic, the ONGON has a motorized camera that goes up and down and adjusts to the height of the person. To help and facilitate its use, ONGON also has a mechanical elevation of the structure that supports its components, so that users can use the kiosk in a comfortable and ergonomic way.



So, there are several benefits of ONGON:



- Increased accuracy;

- Reduced likelihood of making mistakes with your own data;

- No long queues;

- Speed;

- User autonomy;

- Effective service;

- Increased customer satisfaction;

- Employees with more time for personalized service;

- More people attended in a short period of time.



With the ONGON self-service kiosk, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS guarantees convenience and fast service, preventing you from wasting time in queues.



Take a look at https://swki.me/nTCYru0q



The future is happening.



Photo: https://ibb.co/qB0zFKp Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, February 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In order to facilitate autonomous check-in at airports, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has produced and developed the self-service kiosk ONGON, which allows passengers to check-in for their flight and print their boarding passes without having to wait in queues. In other words, passengers have (almost) full control of their travel.Besides the fact that flight check-in and boarding pass printing can be done in seconds, the ONGON kiosk stands out for its multiple functionalities:- Check-in with passport and citizen card reader;- Digital signature;- Possibility to make video calls to request information;- Motorized camera with automatic vertical adjustment;- Superior LED light, which helps to illuminate the person's face and makes the facial recognition system more accurate.The kiosk check-in process works in a simple way, including only four steps. In the first step, you must locate the kiosk of the airline where your flight is located and choose the language. In the second step, you must find your reservation, which can be done in several ways: by entering your passport or citizen card; by entering the flight number or by scanning the barcode on your electronic ticket, mobile device or boarding pass. The third step concerns the check-in itself and the possibility of entering personal data. You can also choose an available seat or accept suggested ones. In the fourth and final step, boarding passes will be printed at the kiosk.Versatile and dynamic, the ONGON has a motorized camera that goes up and down and adjusts to the height of the person. To help and facilitate its use, ONGON also has a mechanical elevation of the structure that supports its components, so that users can use the kiosk in a comfortable and ergonomic way.So, there are several benefits of ONGON:- Increased accuracy;- Reduced likelihood of making mistakes with your own data;- No long queues;- Speed;- User autonomy;- Effective service;- Increased customer satisfaction;- Employees with more time for personalized service;- More people attended in a short period of time.With the ONGON self-service kiosk, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS guarantees convenience and fast service, preventing you from wasting time in queues.Take a look at https://swki.me/nTCYru0qThe future is happening.Photo: https://ibb.co/qB0zFKp Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS