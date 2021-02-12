GeoComm Announces Addition of Public Safety Industry Expert to GIS Content and Services Team

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com. Saint Cloud, MN, February 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- GeoComm is excited to announce that Keri Brennan, GISP, ENP, has joined the GeoComm team as a Product Manager in our Public Safety GIS Content and Services business unit. Brennan brings 25 years of public safety industry experience and is a known GIS industry expert.Brennan, an active member of multiple industry associations, has an extensive background with Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA), an international multi-disciplinary geospatial organization that provides professional education and training. Brennan is a certified instructor and has served on the Board of Directors and as the Association’s President in 2020.As a member of GeoComm’s Public Safety GIS Content and Services team, Brennan’s focus is on enhancing emergency responders’ situational awareness and empowering public safety agencies with detailed emergency location content such as indoor maps for improved emergency response.“We are excited to have someone of Keri’s expertise join GeoComm, bringing her vast experience to the Public Safety GIS Content and Services team. Her proven experience collaborating with public safety industry professionals provides a unique perspective of understanding their most relevant public safety GIS for 9-1-1 and NG9-1-1 problems.” - Jody Sayre, Vice President of Public Safety GIS Content and ServicesBrennan joins a team of well-established public safety industry experts including Deb Rozeboom, PMP, GISP, ENP, and Dan Craigie.Throughout her almost 20-year career at GeoComm, Rozeboom, Public Safety GIS Services Product Manager, has helped countless cities and counties as well as state and federal government agencies assess, improve, and maintain their GIS data in 9-1-1 and NG9-1-1 systems.As Business Development Program Manager for the GIS Content and Services team, Craigie, who was most recently the 9-1-1 Program Manager for Emergency Communication Networks Division at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, uses his proven experience and valuable insights to ensure that GeoComm’s innovative product offerings continuously evolve to solve the challenges our customers are experiencing.Brennan, Rozeboom, and Craigie work together to solve Public Safety GIS problems such as delivery and use of indoor maps, recommendations on a smooth transition to NG9-1-1, and incorporating the most relevant content in a connected world.About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com. Contact Information GeoComm

