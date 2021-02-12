Udemy and Betterworks Blend Learning and Performance for “Next Normal of Hybrid Work”

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Betterworks Press Release

Connecting Learning Outcomes to Business OKRS is Key for New Era of Work

New York, NY, February 12, 2021 --(



Learning is essential to the employee experience and is a key contributor to employee and enterprise agility. The new product integration allows employees to search, discover, and launch Udemy for Business courses from within the

Betterworks interface as well as link learning progress and outcomes to measurable goals. With this new approach, learning becomes a powerful and visible tool for achieving business objectives across organizations.



For example, after setting an objective (OKR) in Betterworks, employees can link their Udemy for Business courses as a key result for advancing the progress of the OKR. Managers gain visibility into an employee’s progress within courses and can track the percentage of completion in real-time with Betterworks. As a result, learning is connected directly to business outcomes, and organizations can foster a culture of openness, alignment, and innovation.



“Adding a learning component to performance management means employees move closer to their career aspirations while honing skills necessary for employers to meet their business objectives,” said George LaRocque, founder and market analyst from Worktech. “Tying this to OKRs is a smart move that pays dividends to all parties.”



Udemy for Business is powered by Udemy, the world’s largest learning marketplace. Real-world practitioners can share their knowledge on Udemy; today, more than 70,000 instructors teach over 155,000 courses in over 65 languages. Udemy for Business curates 8,500 of the highest-rated courses from the marketplace covering the most in-demand professional skills that employees need to become better subject-matter experts, leaders, and collaborators.



For more information, please visit: www.betterworks.com



About Betterworks

Betterworks connects your people to your strategy, transforming how you execute for better business results.



Industry leaders like Intuit, Freddie Mac, Asurion, Udemy, Vertiv, HCSC, and University of Phoenix use Betterworks’ strategy execution software to continuously align people and teams with strategy by utilizing Objectives & Key Results (OKR), continuous performance management (CPM), and employee engagement insights.



Betterworks has empowered its customers with enterprise agility to execute on over 10 million goals through more than 3 million performance conversations.



