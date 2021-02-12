Denver Law Firm Announces Name Change: Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson is Now Otteson Shapiro

Press Releases Otteson Shapiro LLP Press Release

Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson announced a name change to Otteson Shapiro. The law firm has offices in Denver and Dallas that support a national client base.

Denver, CO, February 12, 2021 --(



Along with the name change, the firm unveiled a new logo and changes to its website at www.os.law.



Managing Partner Steve Shapiro said, “We are very pleased to announce our firm’s name change to Otteson Shapiro. And while our name has changed, our pursuit of excellence and our commitment to our clients and stakeholders is stronger than ever.”



Shapiro, who heads the firm’s Insurance Law Practice Group, added that the name change is also an acknowledgement of the continued outstanding work of partner Christian Otteson, who leads the firm’s Banking, Lending & Financial Institutions practice. Otteson has been a key player in some of the largest local and regional bank mergers in recent years, including representing Legacy Texas Bank in its $2.1 billion merger with Prosperity Bank, the second largest bank merger in Texas history.



In Colorado the firm also represented Guaranty Bancorp, in its $1 billion merger with Independent Bank Group.



Shapiro’s practice is focused on commercial litigation, primarily with respect to the representation of policyholders, construction professionals, developers, financial institutions, and private and public business enterprises. He devotes a considerable portion of his practice to the recovery of insurance benefits on behalf of policyholders.



About Otteson Shapiro LLP (www.os.law)

Contact Information Otteson Shapiro LLP

Andrew Laing

303-894-3130

www.os.law

Andrew Laing

303-894-3130



www.os.law



