KOSBE Kicks Off Three-Part Webinar Series – Tapping Into the Power of Social Media

Business owners are scrambling to keep their heads above water during the pandemic. Neglecting social media and not investing in web site developing and marketing could be the nail in the coffin.

Kingsport, TN, February 12, 2021 --(



Valentina Gonzalez-Escobar is the presenter, and a social media expert with years of online marketing experience in the real world. She said, “There are some things business owners should outsource, like building a web site and marketing strategy development, but there are many things in the social media realm they can do themselves. The information that I will be sharing is something all business owners should know, regardless of who is actually doing the work. If they know this, their money and time will be better spent, and their online presence will be more effective. Everyone will walk away with something they can implement immediately, and it will change how they engage with customers and prospects online.”



The lineup of webinars is as follows:



Wednesday, March 17, 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Part I - How to Sell your Products on Instagram

https://clients.tsbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=10410007



Thursday, May 6, 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Part II - Reach More Customers with Video and Live Stream

https://clients.tsbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=10410008



Tuesday, July 13, 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Part III - Learn and Grow your Business from Social Media Intelligence

https://clients.tsbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=10410009



KOSBE Executive Director, Aundrea Wilcox, had this to say about the new webinar series: “We don’t care how you look during the webinars, we just want you to register and you will see us there. These webinars are so important – especially right now. I am seeing some businesses truly winning during this pandemic, because they have really stepped up their social media and are investing in web site development and marketing. Taking a business online can be complicated and messy. Business owners have been asking me to host a DIY webinar on how to launch eCommerce, but there are hundreds of possible options. It’s not as easy as it may seem. And, even if it is, many times business owners haven’t properly researched application compatibility or implemented search engine optimization successfully. I strongly recommend businesses get a professional involved, to assess their unique situation and move forward with a customized approach suitable for their skills, resources and individual budget. If you have to spend money right now, at least know what you should spend it on, and what you might be able to do yourself.”



While the webinar presenter will be on live video, attendees will not. Attendees can interact via the chat feature by submitting questions during the live presentation. The webinars are free and also open to the public (non-Chamber members are welcome), but registration is required. Business owners are encouraged to invite employees, family members, friends and associates to sign up separately. Each will receive a private link to attend the session via the ZOOM platform. The presentations will be recorded, but only attendees will have access afterward.



About Beyond Engagement



Valentina Escobar-Gonzalez, Founder & President, established Beyond Engagement Social Media Solutions in January 2012. She has a passion for helping small businesses grow their engagement levels with customers online using more effective social media marketing.



Gonzalez keeps up-to-date with the latest marketing, communications and social media trends by networking, not only in the Tri-Cities, but across the state. She recently joined an expert panel on the stage at the region’s only social media conference in Knoxville, which was attended by over 500 marketing professionals and small business owners. The topic involved strategies for beginner social media marketers, with an emphasis on Gonzalez’s real-world experiences with small business owners, nonprofits and educational institutions.



Aundrea Wilcox

(423) 392-8801



www.kosbe.org



