Elesa Flexible Coolant Hoses Support Many Applications

The recently introduced FH flexible coolant hoses from Elesa are made using snap assembly of individual tube segments to allow universal direction of the lubricating/cooling jet, with maximum flexibility.

This Elesa FH system fits all types of machine tools where fluids need to be directed onto a workpiece for material removal and finishing such as cutting, grinding, broaching, tapping, turning or polishing. Situations where the FH system is suitable for distribution of oils, lubricants, cutting fluids, polishing liquids or cleaning fluids. A typical example would be in surface treatment processes for washing off of chemicals where the modular jets and fan sprays may be installed with a magnetic base and ball valve to allow placement wherever required with independent flow rate adjustment. Quick, simple manual adjustment can then ensure effective liquid delivery and adjustment to suit changes in production.

FH hoses are available in ¼ in or ½ in bore sizes with matching components and are easily shortened or extended as each segment clips together to ensure liquids can be easily, quickly and accurately directed exactly where needed. They are suitable for a maximum input pressure of 4 bar.

https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/catalogo-cat-166-sales/flexible-coolant-hoses--1



