Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Exclusive Interview with Squadron Leader Michael Burley, RAF Released for Air Mission Planning and Support Virtual Conference

SMi Reports: Exclusive interview with RAF speaker released for the upcoming the Air Mission Planning and Support Virtual Conference.

London, United Kingdom, February 13, 2021 --(



Interested parties are urged to register soon at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR3



SMi Group caught up with a key conference speaker, Squadron Leader Michael Burley, C2 Tactics & Training, 92 Squadron, Air & Space Warfare Centre, Royal Air Force, to find out more about his role in the air mission planning arena, key obstacles, how to overcome them and the importance of staying connected with the aviation community and what they're most looking forward to at the conference.



Squadron Leader Michael Burley will be speaking on day one of the conference, a keynote, presenting on "Planning a Command and Control Tactic: A Methodology for Achieving Information Advantage."



Snapshot of Squadron Leader Michael Burley interview:

About you, what role does the 92 Squadron play in the Royal Air Force, and what perspective do you aim bring to the conference?

92 Sqn support current and future operations by providing: timely, precise and impartial tactical advice for commanders and operators; expert support to the development and delivery of relevant and demanding training; and specialist advice to support future capability development planning.



What are the primary obstacles for the RAF in conducting effective mission planning, and how are you looking to overcome these?

Air and Space (and Cyber) C2 elements are not coherently configured and often not interoperable. Nomenclature, functions of each organisation, and CIS infrastructure are not set up to achieve even modest multi-domain integration, before even considering security classification barriers. In 2019, the RAF launched the 11 Group Transformation plan which aims to address each of these issues in turn.



The full speaker interview, brochure, agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR3



Proudly sponsored by Airbus & ThinkLogical

For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For media queries please contact Simi Sapal, Marketing Manager at ssapal@smi-online.co.uk.



SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference

20–21 April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR3

#AMP2021



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, February 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s 12th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference is set to return in 10 weeks’ time, taking place as a Virtual Conference with online access only on the 20th and 21st April 2021.Interested parties are urged to register soon at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR3SMi Group caught up with a key conference speaker, Squadron Leader Michael Burley, C2 Tactics & Training, 92 Squadron, Air & Space Warfare Centre, Royal Air Force, to find out more about his role in the air mission planning arena, key obstacles, how to overcome them and the importance of staying connected with the aviation community and what they're most looking forward to at the conference.Squadron Leader Michael Burley will be speaking on day one of the conference, a keynote, presenting on "Planning a Command and Control Tactic: A Methodology for Achieving Information Advantage."Snapshot of Squadron Leader Michael Burley interview:About you, what role does the 92 Squadron play in the Royal Air Force, and what perspective do you aim bring to the conference?92 Sqn support current and future operations by providing: timely, precise and impartial tactical advice for commanders and operators; expert support to the development and delivery of relevant and demanding training; and specialist advice to support future capability development planning.What are the primary obstacles for the RAF in conducting effective mission planning, and how are you looking to overcome these?Air and Space (and Cyber) C2 elements are not coherently configured and often not interoperable. Nomenclature, functions of each organisation, and CIS infrastructure are not set up to achieve even modest multi-domain integration, before even considering security classification barriers. In 2019, the RAF launched the 11 Group Transformation plan which aims to address each of these issues in turn.The full speaker interview, brochure, agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR3Proudly sponsored by Airbus & ThinkLogicalFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For media queries please contact Simi Sapal, Marketing Manager at ssapal@smi-online.co.uk.SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference20–21 April 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access Onlyhttp://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR3#AMP2021About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR3



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend