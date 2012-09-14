HAND: The Gel Dispenser Kiosk for Disinfection

Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

HAND was developed to disinfect the hands where it is necessary to take care of the hygiene level.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, February 13, 2021 --(



With a movement sensor and capacity for five liters, the HAND-HI1 was developed to disinfect the hands where it is necessary to take care of the hygiene level. Customers and employees place their hands on the alcohol gel dispenser kiosk (which can have a webcam, a digital display and a body temperature sensor) and a sensor automatically activates the release of a dose of disinfectant liquid.



Modern and versatile, the HAND is still available in wall version and in kiosk format PLASMV. PLASMV HAND, besides having the same functionalities as HAND, presents a larger display that serves as a digital signage and allows the display of contents, particularly dynamic advertising.



In addition, it is possible to turn on the HAND remotely and know, in real time, the number of times the dispenser has been used. In this way, it is possible to know when the disinfectant liquid has to be replaced.



Through The Brain, alerts are also made available, so that the administrator is informed when he will have to replenish the alcohol deposit. The kiosks equipped with The Brain can integrate several sensors that provide real-time information on critical components of the equipment.



HAND models can also be equipped with face reading and mask recognition. This technology allows you to define if you want to give access to your establishment to people who are wearing a protective mask.



The Hambire, line from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS includes digital city purifiers, body temperature sensing gel disinfectant kiosks, UV-C disinfection equipment and disinfection tunnels.



In a highly complex and rapidly changing environment, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has been able to develop products and services that require minimal interaction and intervention from people.



Take a look at https://swki.me/jdrnvSAj



The future is happening.



Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



