Clearwater “Scouting for Food” Nets Food for Dozens

Clearwater, FL, February 13, 2021 --(



Per the Florida Scout Council’s website, “Scouting for Food is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. It began as a Scout’s service project in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1985. The Boy Scouts of America National Organization adopted the idea and Scouting For Food began in all councils nationwide in 1988. One in five children live in a food insecure home. There are children who don’t know where their next meal will come from in every community. The goal is to help feed those in need in all of our communities.”



“Scouting for Food is an important event for our Scouts to participate in,” said Chris Lumdsen, Scout Master for Troop 313. “It teaches the value of helping others and giving back to their communities. By collecting food for people in need, Scouts are doing a good turn and helping other people, these are key elements of the Scout Oath and slogan.”



Troop 313 quickly organized and went door to door in their neighborhoods to meet their neighbors and collect food items such as canned goods, rice and cornflakes.



“It is important with COVID-19 to fill up the food bank,” said Andrew Lumsden, Eagle Scout from Troop 313. “We had several teams going around through the neighborhood and everyone was really willing to help out.”



Troop 313 is open to youth of any faith, as is any troop of the BSA program. Scouting encourages youth to be faithful and loyal, as laid out in the Scout Oath and Law.



To find out more information about Scout Troop 313 please contact Clemence Chevrot, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization (727) 467-6860 or email clemence@cos.flag.org



About the Church of Scientology



About the Church of Scientology

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. Scientology founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, who himself was an Eagle Scout, summed it up with what he wrote, "Of all the information which became important to me, such as photography, woodlore, signaling, and many other subjects, the basics of it was laid in Scouting." To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



