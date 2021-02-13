Blades Direct "Blades Direct Reviews" Announces They've Become the Largest Distributor of "Samedia Diamond Blades"

Press Releases BladesDirect.net Press Release

Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces they Become the Largest Distributor of "Samedia Diamond Blades."

For more information, visit http://www.bladesdirect.net/ or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative. Carmel, IN, February 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Blades Direct makes ordering your blades and tools easy and stress free. The ordering process is simple, no hassle. Your package is shipped out right away and received quickly and efficiently. Prices are always the best for the quality you get. Blades Direct offers promotions often, they are known as home of the famous saw deal. They sell brand name tools at the lowest prices, including "grabo," Samedia Diamond Blades," and "Shocker."Customers have ordered the Shoxx, Shocker, Rx13 Diamond Blade in record numbers, buying more blades from Blades Direct than any previous year on record. Further, customers have been quoted as saying, Shoxx, Shocker, Rx13 diamond blades cut faster and last longer than any other diamond blade on the market today.The Shoxx technology allows these diamond blades to cut 2x faster, last 2x longer, and are some of the safest diamond blades in the world.With two production centers in France and Germany, Samedia manufacturers over one million tools per year and holds a global patent on the Shoxx technology, which was designed for cutting reinforced concrete, granite, and other very hard surfaces. The manufacturing process incorporates the same bonding technique used in the automotive industry, resulting in cutting speeds that are twice as fast as standard blades.For more information, visit http://www.bladesdirect.net/ or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative. Contact Information BladesDirect.net

Eric Gervais

855-225-2337



www.bladesdirect.net



