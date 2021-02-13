Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration Opens for the 6th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems Conference

SMi Group reports: Registration and the agenda is now available for the virtual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference this June.

London, United Kingdom, February 13, 2021 --(



For those interested in attending the event, it is £499 for military and government personnel and just £999 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.fav-ws.com/pr1



Leading armoured vehicle programme managers, officers involved in innovative beyond line-of-sight fire systems, and experts of delivering network enabled capability within armoured vehicles, will be giving updates on the latest turret, weapon systems and munitions being developed.



A snapshot of the 2021 speaker line-up:



- Brigadier General Richard Coffman, Director - Next Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command

- Brigadier General Matthew J. Van Wagenen, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Headquarters, Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

- Colonel Adrián Benito, Head of the 8x8 Wheeled Combat Vehicle Programme, Spanish MoD

- Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Hanlon, SO1 Lethality and Cannon Team Leader, DE&S, British Army*

- Lieutenant Colonel Robert Page, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials

and Development Unit, British Army

- Lieutenant Colonel Karlheinz Boenke, Authorized Army Representative for MRAV BOXER, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, Bundeswehr

- Lieutenant Colonel J. Brendan Taylor, Deputy Director, Armoured Fighting Vehicle Program, Australian Army

- Senior Representative (Name Withheld for Security Reasons), Carmel FCV Programme, Israeli MoD

- Major Rory Trevis, Military Advisor, Weapon Systems Group, DSTL, UK MoD

- Captain Tom Quant, Regimental Intelligence Officer and Project Streetfighter Lead, Royal Tank Regiment, British Army

- Captain Thomas Zundel, Technical Manager JAGUAR, DGA Land Systems

- Dr Martin Hagström, Programme Manager Weapons and Protection, Swedish Defence Research Agency – FOI

- Dr Periklis Charchalakis, Technical Director, Vetronics Research Centre EU

- Mr Florian Wiss, Technical Manager 40 CTCA and JAGUAR Lethality Manager, DGA Land Systems

- Mr Sebastian Strecker, Branch Chief, Branch 520 - Optics/ Optoelectronics, Battlefield Reconnaissance, Bundeswehr Technical Center for Weapons and Ammunition (WTD 91)

- Mr Wim de Ruijter, Senior Scientist, TNO*

- Mr Pierre Magnan, Director of Engineering, CTA International

- Mr Edvard Kleberg, Manager, Armament and Fire Control Systems, BAE Systems Hägglunds

- Mr M. Serkan Balbay, Vetronics & Weapon Systems Director, FNSS

Savunma Sistemleri A.S.

- Mr Gökhan Özyurt, Manager, Weapon Systems Design, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S.

*subject to final confirmation



The newly released agenda can be viewed online at http://www.fav-ws.com/pr1



Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems

2nd and 3rd June 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by John Cockerill



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, February 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference will return on 2nd and 3rd June 2021 as a virtual event to provide a vital platform where international military leaders, along with industry decision makers can explore the latest developments in firepower capabilities and weapon systems for next generation armoured vehicles.For those interested in attending the event, it is £499 for military and government personnel and just £999 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.fav-ws.com/pr1Leading armoured vehicle programme managers, officers involved in innovative beyond line-of-sight fire systems, and experts of delivering network enabled capability within armoured vehicles, will be giving updates on the latest turret, weapon systems and munitions being developed.A snapshot of the 2021 speaker line-up:- Brigadier General Richard Coffman, Director - Next Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command- Brigadier General Matthew J. Van Wagenen, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Headquarters, Allied Rapid Reaction Corps- Colonel Adrián Benito, Head of the 8x8 Wheeled Combat Vehicle Programme, Spanish MoD- Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Hanlon, SO1 Lethality and Cannon Team Leader, DE&S, British Army*- Lieutenant Colonel Robert Page, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trialsand Development Unit, British Army- Lieutenant Colonel Karlheinz Boenke, Authorized Army Representative for MRAV BOXER, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, Bundeswehr- Lieutenant Colonel J. Brendan Taylor, Deputy Director, Armoured Fighting Vehicle Program, Australian Army- Senior Representative (Name Withheld for Security Reasons), Carmel FCV Programme, Israeli MoD- Major Rory Trevis, Military Advisor, Weapon Systems Group, DSTL, UK MoD- Captain Tom Quant, Regimental Intelligence Officer and Project Streetfighter Lead, Royal Tank Regiment, British Army- Captain Thomas Zundel, Technical Manager JAGUAR, DGA Land Systems- Dr Martin Hagström, Programme Manager Weapons and Protection, Swedish Defence Research Agency – FOI- Dr Periklis Charchalakis, Technical Director, Vetronics Research Centre EU- Mr Florian Wiss, Technical Manager 40 CTCA and JAGUAR Lethality Manager, DGA Land Systems- Mr Sebastian Strecker, Branch Chief, Branch 520 - Optics/ Optoelectronics, Battlefield Reconnaissance, Bundeswehr Technical Center for Weapons and Ammunition (WTD 91)- Mr Wim de Ruijter, Senior Scientist, TNO*- Mr Pierre Magnan, Director of Engineering, CTA International- Mr Edvard Kleberg, Manager, Armament and Fire Control Systems, BAE Systems Hägglunds- Mr M. Serkan Balbay, Vetronics & Weapon Systems Director, FNSSSavunma Sistemleri A.S.- Mr Gökhan Özyurt, Manager, Weapon Systems Design, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S.*subject to final confirmationThe newly released agenda can be viewed online at http://www.fav-ws.com/pr1Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems2nd and 3rd June 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by John CockerillSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR3



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend