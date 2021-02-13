Mabra Firm Sponsors Special HBCU Exhibit for Black History Month at College Football Hall of Fame

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mabra Firm Press Release

Special installation honors several legends of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) football, including law firm founder's father, Howard University and former NFL defense back Ronald E. Mabra Sr.

Ronnie E. Mabra Jr., founder and managing partner of the Mabra Firm, is an Atlanta native. A graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology where he played defensive back, Mabra was named to the ACC-All Academic Team. He earned his J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law, and has since been named a Super Lawyer and Atlanta Magazine “Rising Star.” A former state representative for Georgia’s House District 63, Mabra remains politically engaged in pursuit of laws that will protect Georgia’s citizens. Atlanta, GA, February 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Mabra Firm is co-sponsoring with Kia a special exhibit exploring the contributions made by star players and coaches at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs.) The exhibit runs through February at the Chick Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame Museum in Atlanta.The first HBCU football game was played in 1892 between Livingstone College and Biddle College. “Historically Black Colleges and Universities are inseparable to the story of college football,” said Jeremy Swick, CFHF historian. “They exemplify the rich history, passion, traditions and pageantry of the game.”For Mabra Firm founder and managing partner Ronnie E. Mabra Jr., the exhibit is especially meaningful. The display includes memorabilia from his late father’s collegiate and professional football careers. Ronald E. Mabra Sr. was a second-generation graduate of Howard University, where he played defensive back. After earning a bachelor’s degree in business, Mabra Sr. became one of the first Howard graduates to play football professionally. His athletic career included stints with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets as well as the World Football League’s Philadelphia Bell, where he was named an All-Pro defensive back.“My father was a remarkable man. Throughout his life he applied the same values that made him successful on the field – teamwork, fairness and integrity – to his life as a businessman, husband, father and neighbor,” said Mabra Jr. “I am proud to partner with the museum, spotlighting the unique role HBCUs have held in the broader collegiate football landscape.”The special exhibit also includes artifacts and histories highlighting the careers of legendary HBCU coaches Eddie Robinson, Grambling State; W.C. Gorden, Jacksonville State; Jake Gaither, Florida A&M; and Willie Jeffries, South Carolina State. Besides Mabra Sr., the exhibit recognizes player achievements including those of Emerson Boozer who played halfback for the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, Tuskegee quarterback Jacary Atkinson and Steve "Air" McNair, Alcorn State quarterback who would go on to become the first African-American quarterback to win the NFL MVP award.“The College Football Hall of Fame would like to thank Mabra Firm for sponsoring the 2021 Celebration of Black History Month,” Swick said. “Through their sponsorship the College Football Hall of Fame is able to share the exciting stories and rich traditions of HBCU football to the public.”About Mabra FirmAtlanta-based Mabra Firm is Atlanta’s premier personal injury law firm, fighting tirelessly for the for the rights and wellbeing of Georgians who are injured as a result of another party’s fault or negligence. Founded in 2007 by Ronnie E. Mabra Jr., the Mabra Firm has offices in Atlanta, Warner Robins and Tifton Ga.About Ronnie E. Mabra Jr.Ronnie E. Mabra Jr., founder and managing partner of the Mabra Firm, is an Atlanta native. A graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology where he played defensive back, Mabra was named to the ACC-All Academic Team. He earned his J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law, and has since been named a Super Lawyer and Atlanta Magazine “Rising Star.” A former state representative for Georgia’s House District 63, Mabra remains politically engaged in pursuit of laws that will protect Georgia’s citizens. Contact Information Your Story Pros LLC

