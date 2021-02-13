Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Receive press releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.: By Email RSS Feeds: Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates Over $3,700 to Pedal the Cause

Maplewood, MO, February 13, 2021 --(



This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout January 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $35,696.01 to multiple local nonprofits.



Since 2010, over 25,000 riders, 7,000 volunteers, and more than 350,000 donations have allowed Pedal the Cause to donate over $32 million to fund innovative cancer research. In that time, they have funded 156 unique projects, 122 adult and 34 pediatric. Their donation dollars come with a 7-1 ROI - within five years of investment, for every $1 Pedal the Cause donates to cancer research, an additional $7 (on average) is obtained in funds for more research.



For more information on Pedal the Cause, please visit www.pedalthecause.org.



Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. February’s selection is the APA Adoption Center. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems, and free in-home estimates.



For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Maplewood, MO, February 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,732.25 to Pedal the Cause through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. Funds raised for the nonprofit will help them to sustain operational excellence, support a first-class annual cycling challenge, and maintain an unparalleled customer experience.This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout January 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $35,696.01 to multiple local nonprofits.Since 2010, over 25,000 riders, 7,000 volunteers, and more than 350,000 donations have allowed Pedal the Cause to donate over $32 million to fund innovative cancer research. In that time, they have funded 156 unique projects, 122 adult and 34 pediatric. Their donation dollars come with a 7-1 ROI - within five years of investment, for every $1 Pedal the Cause donates to cancer research, an additional $7 (on average) is obtained in funds for more research.For more information on Pedal the Cause, please visit www.pedalthecause.org.Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. February’s selection is the APA Adoption Center. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.About Saint Louis Closet Co.Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems, and free in-home estimates.For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Contact Information Saint Louis Closet Co.

Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.