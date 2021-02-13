PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Saint Louis Closet Co.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates Over $3,700 to Pedal the Cause


Maplewood, MO, February 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,732.25 to Pedal the Cause through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. Funds raised for the nonprofit will help them to sustain operational excellence, support a first-class annual cycling challenge, and maintain an unparalleled customer experience.

This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout January 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $35,696.01 to multiple local nonprofits.

Since 2010, over 25,000 riders, 7,000 volunteers, and more than 350,000 donations have allowed Pedal the Cause to donate over $32 million to fund innovative cancer research. In that time, they have funded 156 unique projects, 122 adult and 34 pediatric. Their donation dollars come with a 7-1 ROI - within five years of investment, for every $1 Pedal the Cause donates to cancer research, an additional $7 (on average) is obtained in funds for more research.

For more information on Pedal the Cause, please visit www.pedalthecause.org.

Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. February’s selection is the APA Adoption Center. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

About Saint Louis Closet Co.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems, and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contact Information
Saint Louis Closet Co.
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
Contact
www.stlouisclosetco.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help