Irving Girl Scout Troops 6458, 1810, Join Keep Irving Beautiful Conduct Group Cleanup at Rock Island Trail

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, February 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Members of Irving Girl Scout Troops 6458 and 1810 started their weekend early by participating in a cleanup project with Keep Irving Beautiful Feb. 5. The scouts and two adult sponsors met at the KIB office after school, then headed to the new Rock Island Road Bike and Pedestrian Trail. Observing safety guidelines, the scouts wore masks and gloves as they picked up litter along the tree line next to the trail.The six youth and two adults collected 29 pounds of trash and recyclables during the 16 hours of service.“KIB cannot say enough about how important the Irving Girl Scout Troops have been, especially during this past year,” said KIB board member Kelly Horn. “The troops have participated in cleanups, tree plantings, paint projects, and have made numerous no-sew blankets. KIB can always count on the troops to step up to volunteer, and the organization is grateful for their service.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

