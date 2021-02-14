Press Releases Shae Sterrett Press Release

Receive press releases from Shae Sterrett: By Email RSS Feeds: New Yoga Program Aims to Fight Loneliness, Depression and Burnout Caused by Pandemic

Keene, NH, February 14, 2021 --(



The program includes weekly therapeutic yoga classes, private Phoenix Rising Yoga Therapy sessions, meditation, mindfulness, mindful self compassion and stress management coaching, a guided day retreat and many other benefits to inspire participants to practice self-care, learn tools and practices to radically transform stress and bring more bliss into their life.



This is a 100% virtual experience which allows for the ultimate in safety, confidentiality and convenience. One of the unique benefits of this program is that is it is a group experience so participants will be able to connect in community



“As a result of the pandemic, many people are sitting at home feeling lonely. There is an absence of boundaries between school, work and life. There is an overwhelming sense of burnout, all of which is leading to anxiety and depression,” says creator and owner, Shae Sterrett, “I am hoping this program will offer an outlet for those who may be struggling, and a sense of community and that “good vibe tribe” that can help us all get through this with a lot more joy.”



People who are interested in participating can learn more at www.shae.us. As a pilot program, this first experience is being offered at 50% off the regular price, Shae Sterrett, LLC is also offering two scholarships once there are eight paying participants in an effort to reach people who may not have the resources to invest right now.



About Shae Sterrett, LLC

Shae Sterrett, LLC is a virtual yoga therapy practice and holistic wellness practitioner, based in Keene, NH and serving clients around the world. It helps clients move from burned out to blissed out and find their zone of flow and freedom in work, body and life. The business was founded by Shae Sterrett, a Pheonix Rising Yoga Therapist, international yoga and meditation teacher, mindfulness coach, reiki healer and sound healer. Shae offers classes, workshops, retreats and private sessions that support personal evolution. Keene, NH, February 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Shae Sterrett, LLC, a virtual yoga therapy practice and holistic wellness practitioner based in Keene, NH, is pleased to present Evolution From Within. This unique 9-week self-mastery experience combines all the personal wellness and self help practices people are looking for right now to combat stress, depression, anxiety and burnout.The program includes weekly therapeutic yoga classes, private Phoenix Rising Yoga Therapy sessions, meditation, mindfulness, mindful self compassion and stress management coaching, a guided day retreat and many other benefits to inspire participants to practice self-care, learn tools and practices to radically transform stress and bring more bliss into their life.This is a 100% virtual experience which allows for the ultimate in safety, confidentiality and convenience. One of the unique benefits of this program is that is it is a group experience so participants will be able to connect in community“As a result of the pandemic, many people are sitting at home feeling lonely. There is an absence of boundaries between school, work and life. There is an overwhelming sense of burnout, all of which is leading to anxiety and depression,” says creator and owner, Shae Sterrett, “I am hoping this program will offer an outlet for those who may be struggling, and a sense of community and that “good vibe tribe” that can help us all get through this with a lot more joy.”People who are interested in participating can learn more at www.shae.us. As a pilot program, this first experience is being offered at 50% off the regular price, Shae Sterrett, LLC is also offering two scholarships once there are eight paying participants in an effort to reach people who may not have the resources to invest right now.About Shae Sterrett, LLCShae Sterrett, LLC is a virtual yoga therapy practice and holistic wellness practitioner, based in Keene, NH and serving clients around the world. It helps clients move from burned out to blissed out and find their zone of flow and freedom in work, body and life. The business was founded by Shae Sterrett, a Pheonix Rising Yoga Therapist, international yoga and meditation teacher, mindfulness coach, reiki healer and sound healer. Shae offers classes, workshops, retreats and private sessions that support personal evolution. Contact Information Shae Sterrett, LLC

Shae Sterrett

603-831-3238



www.shaesterrett.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shae Sterrett