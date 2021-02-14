Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Florida Justice Center Press Release

Receive press releases from Florida Justice Center: By Email RSS Feeds: Florida Justice Center Names Alex Saiz First Director of Legal Services

Oakland Park, FL, February 14, 2021 --(



Alex Saiz is a trial attorney with more than eight years of experience in criminal defense. As a former Miami-Dade Assistant Public Defender, Alex has tried cases ranging from traffic misdemeanors to murder.



“It is truly an honor to join the Florida Justice Center and assist them in their mission of providing legal assistance to Florida’s most vulnerable populations,” Saiz said.



In his new position, Saiz will be overseeing case selection, staff development, public and private training seminars, pro bono recruitment, and law student externships. Additionally, Saiz will be representing Florida Justice Center clients who are first-time offenders and military veterans, as well as those with technical probation violations.



Beyond his work in the courtroom, Alex has dedicated his career to working with nonprofit groups that serve the poor. He has also served his community for the past five years on the boards of Camillus House Homeless Shelter Young Leaders and the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami Young Professionals. He recently served on the Board of Directors for Leap, an organization dedicated to providing education and social services for women transitioning out of prison.



“Alex’s dedication to his clients makes him the perfect person to be our inaugural staff attorney,” said Jonathan Bleiweiss, Executive Director of the Florida Justice Center. “He serves as a fierce advocate against the criminalization of poverty and equality under the law.”



Alex is an active member in good standing with the American Bar Association, Dade County Bar Association, Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and the Cuban American Bar Association.



Alex has given speeches and performed trainings on topics including civil rights restoration, immigration consequences of criminal cases, and representing homeless clients.



Alex received his BA from Florida International University and JD from American University. With vast experience with the criminal justice system, along with extensive work in the non-profit sector, Alex brings unique real world experience to the Florida Justice Center.



About the Florida Justice Center:

FLJC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is the first and only legal aid organization authorized by the Florida Supreme Court to provide criminal legal assistance. FLJC is dedicated to reducing incarceration rates in Florida using a holistic approach that combines legal, social, and mental health services. As a ground-breaking and rapidly growing organization, the FLJC team hopes that its success grows with each additional supporter.



3469 N Dixie Highway

Oakland Park, FL 33334

954-758-7555

Media@FLJC.org

Learn more at www.fljc.org

Facebook.com/floridajusticecenter

Linkedin.com/company/floridajc

Twitter.com/fljusticecenter

instagram.com/fljusticecenter Oakland Park, FL, February 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Florida Justice Center, the first and only legal aid organization in Florida to offer criminal legal services, announced today the hiring of Miami-based attorney Alex Saiz as its first Director of Legal Services.Alex Saiz is a trial attorney with more than eight years of experience in criminal defense. As a former Miami-Dade Assistant Public Defender, Alex has tried cases ranging from traffic misdemeanors to murder.“It is truly an honor to join the Florida Justice Center and assist them in their mission of providing legal assistance to Florida’s most vulnerable populations,” Saiz said.In his new position, Saiz will be overseeing case selection, staff development, public and private training seminars, pro bono recruitment, and law student externships. Additionally, Saiz will be representing Florida Justice Center clients who are first-time offenders and military veterans, as well as those with technical probation violations.Beyond his work in the courtroom, Alex has dedicated his career to working with nonprofit groups that serve the poor. He has also served his community for the past five years on the boards of Camillus House Homeless Shelter Young Leaders and the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami Young Professionals. He recently served on the Board of Directors for Leap, an organization dedicated to providing education and social services for women transitioning out of prison.“Alex’s dedication to his clients makes him the perfect person to be our inaugural staff attorney,” said Jonathan Bleiweiss, Executive Director of the Florida Justice Center. “He serves as a fierce advocate against the criminalization of poverty and equality under the law.”Alex is an active member in good standing with the American Bar Association, Dade County Bar Association, Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and the Cuban American Bar Association.Alex has given speeches and performed trainings on topics including civil rights restoration, immigration consequences of criminal cases, and representing homeless clients.Alex received his BA from Florida International University and JD from American University. With vast experience with the criminal justice system, along with extensive work in the non-profit sector, Alex brings unique real world experience to the Florida Justice Center.About the Florida Justice Center:FLJC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is the first and only legal aid organization authorized by the Florida Supreme Court to provide criminal legal assistance. FLJC is dedicated to reducing incarceration rates in Florida using a holistic approach that combines legal, social, and mental health services. As a ground-breaking and rapidly growing organization, the FLJC team hopes that its success grows with each additional supporter.3469 N Dixie HighwayOakland Park, FL 33334954-758-7555Media@FLJC.orgLearn more at www.fljc.orgFacebook.com/floridajusticecenterLinkedin.com/company/floridajcTwitter.com/fljusticecenterinstagram.com/fljusticecenter Contact Information Florida Justice Center

Jonathan Bleiweiss

(954) 758-7555



https://www.fljc.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Florida Justice Center Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend