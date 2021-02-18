InnoVent Awarded Turnkey Contract by AQUA Refinery Ltd. for Naphtha Splitting and Sweetening Unit

Press Releases InnoVent Technology LLC Press Release

About InnoVent: InnoVent is a technology and consulting company providing process simulation, engineering, and asset management solutions to the chemical, oil and gas and manufacturing industries. InnoVent’s offices are located in Houston, Texas, USA, and Pune, India. Houston, TX, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- InnoVent Technology LLC is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a turnkey contract by AQUA refinery Ltd. for a Naphtha Splitting and Naphtha Sweetening Unit, for its condensate refinery in Bangladesh. This is an expansion project for the processing of locally produced naphtha to achieve margin improvement with higher quality products out of the refinery. InnoVent brings in deep expertise in providing turnkey solutions from process design, simulation, engineering, automation, digital solutions and fabrication.In this uncertain and challenging economic environment, companies are focused on getting more out of assets and create reasonable growth, giving both people and our planet a brighter life and InnoVent’s strategy is to use industry leading design and technologies to make it happen. InnoVent’s consultants will leverage their expertise in refinery unit design, engineering and automation, to implement this fast-tracked project and deliver rapid ROI.About InnoVent: InnoVent is a technology and consulting company providing process simulation, engineering, and asset management solutions to the chemical, oil and gas and manufacturing industries. InnoVent’s offices are located in Houston, Texas, USA, and Pune, India. Contact Information Vibhu Sharma

